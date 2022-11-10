CACHE COUNTY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Cold and flu season is approaching and you can never be too careful. Christina Kreitel and Natalie Lofthouse, owners of Rockee Redd, share the best remedies to keep the illnesses at bay. Founded in 2017, Rockee Redd has been providing natural and safe assistance to people made from only the finest ingredients. Kreitel and Lofthouse are seasoned herbalists who have been studying homeopathic remedies for years. Having eight young children between the two of them, these mothers know best when it comes to kicking colds to the curb and finding ways to cope with everyday struggles. All of their drops are safe to drop into your mouth just under the tongue.

