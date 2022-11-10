ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ag Commissioner Mike Strain declares Nov. 15 Louisiana Sweet Potato Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain has declared Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Louisiana Sweet Potato Day. “As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, we’re pleased to recognize the humble and delicious Louisiana sweet potato, which will play a starring role on tables all over the country next week,” Strain said.
Nursing shortage continues to worsen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The demand for nurses continues to grow as the shortage continues to worsen. Michelle Dennis has been an active RN for over twenty years, and she admits there is a perpetual problem. “When I came in, it was discussed. It was severe. We leveled out a...
Hunters can tag deer or turkey harvest directly from smartphone

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding hunters about a feature available on smartphones. Hunters can now tag and validate deer or turkey harvest directly from a smartphone via text or through the Louisiana Outdoors website. Officials said that as long as hunters...
Sen. John Kennedy ‘seriously’ considering entering La. governor’s race

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sen. John Kennedy said he is giving serious consideration to entering the Louisiana governor’s race. I’ve spent my life and career serving the people of Louisiana. Becky and I raised our family here and are so proud to call it home. But we can’t deny that our great state is facing serious challenges. To meet those challenges, Louisiana families deserve a governor who can lead our state and help solve our toughest problems.
How to control your spending this holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Retail Federation said holiday retail sales are predicted to grow by 6 to 8% this year. Experts with the Louisiana Jump$tart Coalition said now is the time to start mapping out your plan for the holiday season. Let’s start with Thanksgiving. Start looking...
AG Jeff Landry announces historic Google settlement over location tracking practices

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry today (Nov. 14) announced that Louisiana and 39 other attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Louisiana will receive $12,769,002.16 from the settlement.
St. Francisville hosts Food & Wine Festival

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Francisville Food & Wine Festival took place this weekend. The festival brought chefs, vintners, craft brewers and distillers, and live local music back to West Feliciana. The fourth annual festival welcomed the brightest lights in the region’s culinary, musical, and cultural scene to...
