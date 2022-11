Democratic finger-pointing in New York has begun after Republicans managed to score some notable wins in the blue stronghold. Although the GOP fell short of ousting Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Republicans successfully toppled Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, and flipped several other Democratic toss-up races in the 3rd, 4th and 19th Congressional Districts.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO