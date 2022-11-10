ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qatar to count emissions from World Cup shuttle flights

World Cup host nation Qatar said Tuesday it will count emissions produced from daily flights ferrying fans during the tournament between the Gulf emirates toward the event’s overall carbon footprint. Qatar claims the monthlong tournament kicking off Sunday will be “carbon neutral,” but environmental experts have questioned how rigorous...
