PSG star withdraws from France World Cup squad through injury
France will be without a PSG defender at the World Cup after they withdrew from the squad through injury.
Gerardo Martino explains Raul Jimenez's inclusion in Mexico World Cup roster
Mexican national team head coach Gerardo Martino explained the decision to name Raul Jimenez to the 26-player World Cup roster.
Gareth Bale gives fitness update ahead of World Cup
Gareth Bale discusses his fitness as Wales prepare for their first World Cup in 64 years.
How to watch the World Cup on TV and live stream in England
A comprehensive guide of how to watch the 2022 World Cup in England on TV and live streaming platforms.
England confirm squad numbers for 2022 World Cup
England's squad numbers for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed, but what can we read into them?
Erik ten Hag criticises Man Utd despite Fulham win
Erik ten Hag was unhappy with Manchester United's finishing in their Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday.
Qatar to count emissions from World Cup shuttle flights
World Cup host nation Qatar said Tuesday it will count emissions produced from daily flights ferrying fans during the tournament between the Gulf emirates toward the event’s overall carbon footprint. Qatar claims the monthlong tournament kicking off Sunday will be “carbon neutral,” but environmental experts have questioned how rigorous...
Piojo Alvarado on making Mexico's World Cup roster: 'It would be a dream come true'
EXCLUSIVE: Piojo Alvarado on making Mexico's World Cup roster: 'I want to make history with El Tri.'
Ivan Toney reacts to World Cup snub after Man City triumph
Ivan Toney has reacted to being left out of England's World Cup squad.
Ricardo Pepi responds to USMNT World Cup omission - "It's a decision I can't control"
Ricardo Pepi has spoken out following his omission from the United States Men's National Team World Cup roster.
Brazil World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction
Brazil's key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The top 5 Canadian players at the 2022 World Cup - ranked
The Canadian Men's National Team are ready to cause a shock at their first World Cup since 1986.
World Cup 2002: Robbie Keane cartwheels into Irish folklore
World Cup 2002: Robbie Keane cartwheels into Irish folklore.
Bruno Fernandes reveals why players are unhappy with Qatar World Cup
Bruno Fernandes reveals why players are unhappy with the upcoming trip to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.
Saudi Arabia replaces forward Fahd Al-Mawlid on final World Cup roster
Saudi Arabia national team forward Fahd Al-Mawlid has been removed from the 26-player World Cup roster amid a doping issue.
Mexico announces official 26-player World Cup roster
Mexican national team head coach Gerardo Martino announced the official 26-player World Cup roster, with Raul Jimenez and Rogelio Funes Mori headlining the attack.
Mexican national team World Cup roster: notable omissions and inclusions
Mexican national team head coach Gerardo Martino announced the official 26-player World Cup roster, with Raul Jimenez and Rogelio Funes Mori headlining the attack.
Erik ten Hag fires warning to Man Utd star ahead of World Cup break
Alejandro Garnacho has made a huge impact of late for Manchester United, but Erik ten Hag is worried he is facing a 'dangerous time'.
Gareth Southgate reveals inspirations for England at 2022 World Cup
Gareth Southgate has opened up on the inspirations fuelling England at the 2022 World Cup.
The footballers looking for transfers during the World Cup
The World Cup is a brilliant opportunity for players to showcase their talent to the world and several players will be particularly keen to impress in Qatar so they can earn a big transfer in 2023.
