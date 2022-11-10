ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

numberfire.com

Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play

German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the best, Tom Brady was in the house at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to the worst, they saw him take part in one of the awful plays of the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hip) doubtful to return in Week 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful to return to the team's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fournette was playing into the fourth quarter of the game, so it's unclear whether his "doubtful" tag is related to the amount of time remaining in the game, or to the severity of his hip injury. We'll have to wait to find out just how serious the injury is, but his absence should open up additional opportunities for Rachaad White as the team's primary ball carrier.
TAMPA, FL
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered

The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Struggles for Jags' Josh Allen continue in loss to Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen’s streak of games without a sack is nearing the longest drought of his NFL career. Once Jacksonville’s top pass rusher and a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft is looking more and more ordinary in 2022. He’s gone six consecutive games without a sack — one shy of his longest skid — and has managed a meager four quarterback hits during that span.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games...
NASHVILLE, TN

