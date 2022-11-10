Read full article on original website
Bills elevate 2 players, including former Vikings CB: Has QB decision been made on Josh Allen?
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced on Saturday that they elevated veteran running back Duke Johnson and cornerback Xavier Rhodes for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The belief heading into the weekend was that the Bills would elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to potentially serve...
Ex-Giants WR Kadarius Toney breaks out in Chiefs’ win over Jaguars: ‘It felt electric’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were rolling through the Jaguars defense when Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco delivered a helmet-to-helmet blow that left wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster motionless on the turf. Rather than slow down the Chiefs, the questionable hit infuriated them. Mahomes threw...
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play
German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the best, Tom Brady was in the house at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to the worst, they saw him take part in one of the awful plays of the 2022 season.
WATCH: Leonard Fournette throws interception while targeting Tom Brady
What is happening in Germany?
numberfire.com
Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hip) doubtful to return in Week 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful to return to the team's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fournette was playing into the fourth quarter of the game, so it's unclear whether his "doubtful" tag is related to the amount of time remaining in the game, or to the severity of his hip injury. We'll have to wait to find out just how serious the injury is, but his absence should open up additional opportunities for Rachaad White as the team's primary ball carrier.
Bears' Justin Fields Has More Rushing Yards Than Three NFL Teams
Justin Fields has more rushing yards than three NFL teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is a machine on the ground. He has more rushing yards this season than three NFL teams – the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered
The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
FOX Sports
Struggles for Jags' Josh Allen continue in loss to Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen’s streak of games without a sack is nearing the longest drought of his NFL career. Once Jacksonville’s top pass rusher and a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft is looking more and more ordinary in 2022. He’s gone six consecutive games without a sack — one shy of his longest skid — and has managed a meager four quarterback hits during that span.
FOX Sports
Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games...
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
The Kansas City Chiefs will play host again and welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 902 yards last week.
Broncos LB Aaron Patrick (ACL) files negligence suit over injury
Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick is suing the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and ESPN for
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Unbeaten Eagles hold No. 4 pick
The NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
