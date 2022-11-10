ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxwell, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County

BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Former Butte City Club damaged in early-morning fire

BUTTE CITY, Calif. - A building went up in flames in Glenn County early Monday morning. Corning Fire Dispatch said the fire was reported just after midnight. The fire burned the former Butte City Club on Highway 162 in Butte City. A dispatcher said the club was not in operation.
BUTTE CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman wounded in Los Molinos shooting, deputies investigating

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Tehama County deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Los Molinos over the weekend. Deputies told Action News Now that a woman was shot and is stable. No other information was released. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
iheart.com

Meteorite Hits and Destroys California Home, According To Investigators

Investigators in Penn, California are trying to determine if a house fire was started by something from out of this world. Several people in northern California reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Friday November 4th. On that same night, crews were called to a house fire at a cattle ranch in Penn Valley, which is 45 miles northeast of Sacramento. The home owner said that he heard a loud crash and bang before he started smelling smoke but he wasn't aware of the bright light that lit the sky above his home, although his security camera captured part of it.
PENN VALLEY, CA
FOX40

CHP: Motorcyclist hit, killed in suspected DUI crash in Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them from behind Thursday night in Grass Valley.  Just after 10 p.m., the driver of a 2001 GMC Sierra was allegedly speeding west on Rough and Ready Highway toward West Drive. A 41-year-old Nevada County […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Nov. 9-13: Alcohol and ice doesn’t make nice

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Nov. 9-13 November 9. Where’s the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Lincoln Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Nov. 18, the Lincoln Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Police said that the checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location within city limits from 7 p.m. to midnight. This location was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests […]
LINCOLN, CA
KCRA.com

Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy