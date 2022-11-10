Read full article on original website
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County
BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
BCSO is investigating a shooting on Saturday in 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a report of gunshots in the 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies say that during an investigation they were able to find a gunshot victim at a...
Former Butte City Club damaged in early-morning fire
BUTTE CITY, Calif. - A building went up in flames in Glenn County early Monday morning. Corning Fire Dispatch said the fire was reported just after midnight. The fire burned the former Butte City Club on Highway 162 in Butte City. A dispatcher said the club was not in operation.
Northern California 16-year-old found dead. She went missing on cold night in Nevada County
A widespread search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing since Wednesday night ended Friday afternoon when authorities found her body less than a mile from a rural Nevada County home where she was last seen. The teen, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office only as Trinity, was found...
Happy Valley attempted murder update: local says suspects have checkered pasts
SHASTA COUNTY — Over Halloween Weekend, Oct. 30, two Shasta Lake women reportedly strangled and beat a 14-year-old girl during a house party in Happy Valley. This past Tuesday, the suspects were arrested after a video of the altercation began circulating around social media. The two suspects, 27-year-old Courtney...
Woman wounded in Los Molinos shooting, deputies investigating
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Tehama County deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Los Molinos over the weekend. Deputies told Action News Now that a woman was shot and is stable. No other information was released. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with...
Meteorite Hits and Destroys California Home, According To Investigators
Investigators in Penn, California are trying to determine if a house fire was started by something from out of this world. Several people in northern California reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Friday November 4th. On that same night, crews were called to a house fire at a cattle ranch in Penn Valley, which is 45 miles northeast of Sacramento. The home owner said that he heard a loud crash and bang before he started smelling smoke but he wasn't aware of the bright light that lit the sky above his home, although his security camera captured part of it.
CHP: Motorcyclist hit, killed in suspected DUI crash in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them from behind Thursday night in Grass Valley. Just after 10 p.m., the driver of a 2001 GMC Sierra was allegedly speeding west on Rough and Ready Highway toward West Drive. A 41-year-old Nevada County […]
Sheriff’s Blotter Nov. 9-13: Alcohol and ice doesn’t make nice
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Nov. 9-13 November 9. Where’s the...
Was meteorite really to blame for California home set ablaze? Firefighters now have answer
A house that caught fire in rural Nevada County earlier this month didn’t get struck by a meteorite after all. “I am very confident that a rock from space did not hit this house,” Clayton Thomas, a captain at the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, told The Sacramento Bee on Monday.
Convicted felon arrested after probation search in City of Shasta Lake Friday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a convicted felon was arrested after a probation search revealed weapons and drug paraphernalia on Friday in the City of Shasta Lake. Deputies say that at about 10 a.m., they conducted the search at the home of Benjamin...
2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
Missing California teenager left home without shoes and hasn't been seen since
A missing California teenager left home without shoes on Thursday night and has not returned since, her family said. Trinity Backus, 16, was last seen wearing pajamas and a maroon robe without any shoes on, according to a Facebook post from her aunt, Ashley Bjorklund. Backus is described as 5...
Lincoln Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Nov. 18, the Lincoln Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Police said that the checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location within city limits from 7 p.m. to midnight. This location was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests […]
Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
In red California, election deniers rant about fraud and promise they won't go away
REDDING, Calif. — A cold rain poured outside as Patty Plumb stood before the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Election Day and — with a warm smile and a chipper voice — warned that the local voting system is rigged. Plumb had conducted a "citizen's audit"...
