Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
Related
3 robberies and 2 attempted robberies occur overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded […]
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Stockton Serial Killings to Return to Court in January
A 43-year-old suspect charged in three Stockton serial killings was ordered Monday to return to court in January for further arraignment. Wesley Brownlee, 43, a truck driver who moved to Stockton this past summer, appeared in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Monday morning dressed in a red jumpsuit, and was ordered to return on Jan. 3.
Man arrested after police find cocaine, thousands of pills and ‘evidence of narcotics sales’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police arrested a man accused of being involved in narcotics sales after officers found thousands of pills and cocaine, along with “evidence of narcotics sales,” the police department said. According to police, the South Gang Enforcement Team was investigating an individual who officers believed was involved in narcotics sales. Officers […]
Police arrest one person after alleged robbery at Safeway fuel station
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested one person after they allegedly robbed an employee at a gas station, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Safeway fuel station near Deer Valley Road due to a report of a robbery nearby. Witnesses told police that the suspect […]
Armed robbery suspects sought by Suisun City police
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for four men who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Sunday night, according to a statement from the Suisun City Police Department. On Sunday night around 11:55 p.m. a call came into dispatch about a vehicle that had crashed into a fence near a business in […]
'Some of the most despicable allegations' | Ex-Stockton officer and current officer appear in court
STOCKTON, Calif. — One former Stockton police officer and a current Stockton police officer both were arraigned on serious felony charges in the same downtown Stockton courtroom Monday afternoon. Both are separate cases.. Instead of a navy blue police uniform, former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was dressed in...
Fox40
Man hit by car in Stockton dies from injuries
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Stockton Sunday night, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian near March Lane and Pershing Avenue around 6 p.m. According...
KCRA.com
2 teenagers arrested after chase in stolen vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested Monday after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Sacramento, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 14) Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 7:30 a.m., which led to a chase. The chase...
Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
Afternoon shooting in Fremont leaves 1 injured
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened near School Street and Bodily Avenue at around 1:18 p.m. The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Fremont police found […]
Repairs starting for Stockton neighborhood after alleged wire theft left streets in the dark, official says
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been lights out for several weeks in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood for the past number of weeks. Back in October, Stockton City Councilmember Kimberly Warmsley said there were estimates of roughly 20 lights out in the sprawling neighborhood, leaving my community members in the dark without streetlights.
KCRA.com
Video shows group vandalizing Sacramento store less than a month after $90k in jewelry stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Less than a month after they reported a group of women came into their Arden business andstole $90,000 worth of jewelry, the owners of Liz Shoes Best and Fitted Outfits told KCRA 3 News they have been hit again. “It’s tough. It's very tough. We weren't...
Stockton dine-and-dash becomes assault
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman in Stockton was assaulted after trying to stop a person from dining-and-dashing on Friday. At around 11:02 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West March Lane where they learned that 36-year-old Darrkiesha Utsey attempted to leave a business without paying. Police said that Utsey was unhappy […]
Modesto mother seeking 2nd chance with family killed by hit-and-run driver
MODESTO, Calif. — While police seek a hit-and-run suspect, Patrick Swisher seeks closure. Swisher's mother was killed while coming back from a store early Monday morning. However, authorities say the driver that hit her while she was crossing the road was nowhere to be found when they arrived. "The...
Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
Suspect arrested in deadly parking lot shooting in Modesto
MODESTO — A 27-year-old suspect is under arrest after a shooting left a man dead in Modesto on Friday night. Modesto police say, around 9 p.m., dispatchers got several calls about a shooting in a parking lot at 1501 Coffee Road.Officers found a man inside a vehicle who had at least one gunshot wound. Officers started live saving measures and called for medics, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man has not been released. Detectives announced on Saturday that they had identified 27-year-old Modesto resident Lance Reyes as a suspect. He was soon arrested by members of the department's Street Gang Unit and has now been booked into jail on a homicide charge. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot After Attempting to Remove Unknown Guest from Family Party in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department confirmed Monday that a man was shot several times over the weekend during a house party within the City of Antioch. Police released minimal information on the Saturday night shooting, however, officers responded to a house party in the 4000 block of Vinewood Way after shots were reportedly fired at 11:30 pm. Police located a 25-year-old Hispanic male who was shot several times and is in critical, but stable condition.
Modesto Police make arrest after Friday night shooting left a man dead
MODESTO, Calif. — A man is dead and the suspected gunman is in jail after a shooting Friday night, officials with the Modesto Police Department said in a Saturday Facebook post. On Friday, Modesto officers said they began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting someone opening fire in the parking...
DUI saturation patrol in West Sacramento nets 60 citations, 2 impounded cars in one night
WEST SACRAMENTO — Police in West Sacramento say they issued dozens of citations in Friday night's DUI saturation patrol mission. West Sacramento police officers pulled over a total of 69 vehicles, the department says. Of those stops, police say 60 citations were issued. Police say two vehicles were also impounded for drivers who were allegedly using a suspended license.Officers from the Woodland Police Department helped in the patrol.
Man smashes into Stockton Police vehicles during pursuit
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — At 2:27 a.m. on Saturday, Stockton Police Officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Cherbourg Way and Courtney Way, but the suspect failed to yield. A pursuit was initiated by police, but the suspect’s vehicle was quickly disabled. The driver, 22-year-old John Ruiz, then used his vehicle to strike […]
Comments / 0