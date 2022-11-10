MODESTO — A 27-year-old suspect is under arrest after a shooting left a man dead in Modesto on Friday night. Modesto police say, around 9 p.m., dispatchers got several calls about a shooting in a parking lot at 1501 Coffee Road.Officers found a man inside a vehicle who had at least one gunshot wound. Officers started live saving measures and called for medics, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man has not been released. Detectives announced on Saturday that they had identified 27-year-old Modesto resident Lance Reyes as a suspect. He was soon arrested by members of the department's Street Gang Unit and has now been booked into jail on a homicide charge. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

MODESTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO