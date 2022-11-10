Young Enrichment Center temporarily closed

The Robert Young Center Enrichment Center at 4622 Progress Drive in Davenport is currently closed to in person care until further notice due to flood damage from a water main break.

Services will continue and will be delivered virtually or over the phone. Patients with scheduled appointments have been notified. Support groups will meet as scheduled virtually.

