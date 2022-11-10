ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Young Enrichment Center temporarily closed

By Sharon Wren
 5 days ago

The Robert Young Center Enrichment Center at 4622 Progress Drive in Davenport is currently closed to in person care until further notice due to flood damage from a water main break.

Services will continue and will be delivered virtually or over the phone. Patients with scheduled appointments have been notified. Support groups will meet as scheduled virtually.

