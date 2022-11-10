Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
Wintry Weather LIVE Blog: The latest updates on the storm and the impacts
Tuesday 1:10 PM Radar showing the more robust snow leaving the area and showers remaining in our northern counties. IDOT cameras showing a greener image than what we saw earlier this morning. Tuesday 12:22 PM Here’s a look at preliminary snowfall numbers from our morning round. We might get some spotty accumulation in spots through […]
