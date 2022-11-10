Read full article on original website
Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308 after the...
Why Texans will pay winter freeze fees for the next 30 years
Texans will be paying off the cost of 2021's catastrophic winter storm for the next 30 years, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News' Dave Lieber. Texas' February 2021 winter storm caused millions of dollars in losses for the private electricity and gas providers that supply the state's power grid. To pay off the costs incurred by the storm, the Texas Public Utilities Commission approved the purchase of around $3 billion in bonds for electricity providers, 3.4 billion for gas providers.
Connecticut's Ralph Nader: Midterms should have been a Dem 'landslide'
Ralph Nader thinks the Democrats should have done much better than they did in the 2022 midterms. Nader ran for president several times as a third-party candidate. He’s also something of a Connecticut icon. Born in Winsted, Nader was admitted to the bar in Hartford in 1959. Now 88...
