Tampa avoids Nicole’s wrath so far

By Sam Ogozalek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the city had suffered only minimal damage from Tropical Storm Nicole by mid-day Thursday. [ LAUREN WITTE | Times ]

TAMPA — Tropical Storm Nicole has caused minimal damage in Tampa so far, city officials announced during a Thursday morning news conference.

As of 11:30 a.m., there had been reports of seven trees, seven traffic signals and eight power lines down. Officials continued

Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Mild start to the week, cold front arrives Wed.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s mostly cloudy and cool this morning with temperatures in the 60s across the area. The clouds will linger throughout the day, but a little bit of sunshine will peak through at times. Temperatures will warm up to near average with highs in the upper 70s. It’ll stay dry this afternoon […]
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

More than 40 Tampa Bay restaurants and bars offering Thanksgiving specials

Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Head to one of these local restaurants or bars for holiday specials. Paul’s Landing: Enjoy a stunning view of the bay as you dig into the Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club’s three-course Thanksgiving meal featuring winter squash salad, followed by smoked turkey with potatoes, stuffing, green beans and cranberries, and dessert. Available 3 to 9 p.m. $58. 501 Fifth Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 727-824-8007.
TAMPA, FL
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Child found alone in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are reporting this child was found alone in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue West at about 2:45 p.m. Officers are with him, and he is fine -- but police need to find his parents or caregivers. If you recognize this child, please call...
BRADENTON, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Barry Manilow is playing Tampa in January

He writes the songs, and in January, Tampa Bay Fanilows will have the chance to hear Barry Manilow sing them. The Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy Award-winning musician comes to Amalie Arena on Jan. 14. “I look forward to this upcoming amazing year celebrating my personal milestone with my fans that...
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Meet Dana McKay, WFLA's New Morning Show Co-Host

Allow myself to introduce... myself. I'm Dana McKay, the new co-host of AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris and The Ryan Gorman Show. While I didn't grow up here in Florida, I consider Tampa Bay to be my home now. This is my third time moving to the Sunshine State and I have no plans to leave again. I live in Riverview with my husband Rick and our 10-year-old son Rocco. I also have an 18-year-old daughter, Kyla, who lives in Boston where she's a student at Emerson College.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Missing Tampa girl found safe, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old girl from Tampa and police said she has since been found. The alert was issued Sunday and by Monday morning, police said she was found safe. No other information was provided, including what led up to...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa to resume trash pick up Friday

TAMPA — With Tropical Storm Nicole inflicting little damage, city officials announced Thursday afternoon that garbage collection will resume Friday. The city had suspended pick ups until Monday as the storm gathered strength, but the city reversed course and scheduled.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

