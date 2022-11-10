Tampa avoids Nicole’s wrath so far

With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s mostly cloudy and cool this morning with temperatures in the 60s across the area. The clouds will linger throughout the day, but a little bit of sunshine will peak through at times. Temperatures will warm up to near average with highs in the upper 70s. It’ll stay dry this afternoon […]
If you feel like you have a lot to be thankful for, one way to express that is to give back by volunteering or donating to food drives to help others on Thanksgiving. And there are still ways to help our neighbors in southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. All of...
SEFFNER — Growing up as the son of a West Tampa body shop worker, Leroy Gonzalez was envious of people who drove nice cars. “He had little, and they seemed to have everything,” said Richard Gonzalez, his son. “So, my dad told himself that he’d buy nice cars when he had money.”
Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Head to one of these local restaurants or bars for holiday specials. Paul’s Landing: Enjoy a stunning view of the bay as you dig into the Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club’s three-course Thanksgiving meal featuring winter squash salad, followed by smoked turkey with potatoes, stuffing, green beans and cranberries, and dessert. Available 3 to 9 p.m. $58. 501 Fifth Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 727-824-8007.
Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are reporting this child was found alone in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue West at about 2:45 p.m. Officers are with him, and he is fine -- but police need to find his parents or caregivers. If you recognize this child, please call...
He writes the songs, and in January, Tampa Bay Fanilows will have the chance to hear Barry Manilow sing them. The Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy Award-winning musician comes to Amalie Arena on Jan. 14. “I look forward to this upcoming amazing year celebrating my personal milestone with my fans that...
Allow myself to introduce... myself. I'm Dana McKay, the new co-host of AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris and The Ryan Gorman Show. While I didn't grow up here in Florida, I consider Tampa Bay to be my home now. This is my third time moving to the Sunshine State and I have no plans to leave again. I live in Riverview with my husband Rick and our 10-year-old son Rocco. I also have an 18-year-old daughter, Kyla, who lives in Boston where she's a student at Emerson College.
TAMPA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old girl from Tampa and police said she has since been found. The alert was issued Sunday and by Monday morning, police said she was found safe. No other information was provided, including what led up to...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Big changes to the federal interest rate rocked Tampa Bay’s housing market over the last six months. During the summer, buyers missed opportunities left and right. Now they have options, but possibly at a much higher long term cost. Realtor Amy Heckler said she’s noticed...
TAMPA — With Tropical Storm Nicole inflicting little damage, city officials announced Thursday afternoon that garbage collection will resume Friday. The city had suspended pick ups until Monday as the storm gathered strength, but the city reversed course and scheduled.
