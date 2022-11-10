ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Authorities: 3 killed in Highland Mills crash

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGDHj_0j67rzAl00

Authorities in Orange County say a car crash Thursday has now claimed the lives of three people.

The crash happened on Route 32 in Highland Mills during rush hour around 9:15 a.m.

Authorities say a box truck and van carrying migrant workers were involved in the crash.

Woodbury police say a fourth person injured is in critical condition.

No other information is known at this time.

A portion of Route 32 was shut down during the accident reconstruction.

Comments / 8

Meg Rodriguez
3d ago

🙏🏼🙏🏼💔 for all involved NO MATTER WHAT RACE YOU ARE MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AND YOUR FAMILIES!!!

Reply
5
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Investigation continues into Route 17 fatal accident

GOSHEN – The fatal Saturday morning crash on Route 17 on the Goshen-Chester town line involved a 2002 BMW 330CI traveling westbound. State Police said it rear-ended a 2018 Volve tractor with a trailer in the right lane of the highway. The name of the victim has not been...
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Route 17 fatal crash in Orange County

CHESTER – A crash between a tractor-trailer and a car resulted in a fatality, first responders at the scene of the 6:45 a.m. accident on Route 17 reported. The incident occurred on the Goshen-Chester town line in the westbound lanes. Emergency services personnel responded and State Police are conducting...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Sources: Toddler expected to survive after 3-story fall

News 12 has learned that a toddler who fell from the third-floor window of their apartment Monday afternoon is expected to survive. Sources say people saw the toddler opening and closing the window, just moments before he fell headfirst from the third story. Neighbors say the child fell from a...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two killed in Orange County head-on crash

TOWN OF WOODBURY – The drivers of two vehicle died when they crashed head-on on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the Town of Woodbury Thursday morning, State Police said. Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed around 9 a.m. The driver...
WOODBURY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 300

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – State Police Saturday night investigated an accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle on Route 300 just south of Little Britain Road in the Town of Newburgh. Emergency medical services personnel transported the victim by ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Ossining teen charged in theft of silver from Bedford store

An Ossining teenager has been arrested for stealing items made of silver from a store in Bedford, according to police. Officials say Ben Cassuto, 18, is charged with taking $1,000 worth of the items from the Penny Pincher boutique last month. Police arrested him on Friday and charged him with...
BEDFORD, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Top Cops in Troop F honored

MONTGOMERY – State troopers from the Troop F Montgomery barracks were honored by Orange County STOP DWI as Top Cops for their efforts to get impaired drivers off the roads and streets. The members of the Montgomery barracks made 466 driving while intoxicated arrests in 2021. The “Top Cops”...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Daily Voice

Ramp On Cross County Parkway In Yonkers To Close

Commuters will soon have to plan ahead to avoid being impacted by a closed ramp on a busy Westchester County parkway. Starting between 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ramp from the westbound Cross County Parkway to the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers will close, according to New York Department of Transportation officials.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

News 12

119K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy