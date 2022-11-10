Authorities: 3 killed in Highland Mills crash

Authorities in Orange County say a car crash Thursday has now claimed the lives of three people.

The crash happened on Route 32 in Highland Mills during rush hour around 9:15 a.m.

Authorities say a box truck and van carrying migrant workers were involved in the crash.

Woodbury police say a fourth person injured is in critical condition.

No other information is known at this time.

A portion of Route 32 was shut down during the accident reconstruction.