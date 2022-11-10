Mayor Ganim: Retired Capt. Roderick Porter named Bridgeport police chief

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim announced that retired Bridgeport Police Capt. Roderick Porter has been named the new Bridgeport police chief

The announcement was made at the Government Center.

Mayor Ganim says a formal swearing in will be held on Dec 1.

Porter has served with the Bridgeport Police Department for over 30 years.

The appointment of the new police chief comes after a nationwide search and selection process.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police led the search. A pool of nearly 20 candidates was narrowed down to three finalists.

Ganim recently announced the three finalists are from the Bridgeport Police Department . They include Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Capt. Lonnie Blackwell and recently retired Capt. Roderick Porter.

The search for a permanent police chief also came after the arrest of ex-police Chief AJ Perez.

Perez admitted to rigging the 2018 police chief's exam to earn the top cop spot and served time in prison.

Mayor Ganim promoted Garcia, who'd been the department's assistant chief at the time, to acting police chief.

In addition to hiring the International Association of Chiefs of Police to lead the search for a permanent chief, the city held two public forums with the three finalists.

Finalists also took part in a Q&A session with the city council and met with city department heads and members of Bridegport's legislative delegation.

The city says Ganim interviewed the finalists before making his decision.

RELATED: 19 Candidates move on to second round of Bridgeport Chief of Police examination