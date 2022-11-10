ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Turn to Tara: Gov. Hochul vows to crack down on public safety and code violators

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiskv_0j67rwWa00

Gov. Kathy Hochul says that she plans to crack down on public safety and code violators during her next four years in office.

The discussion with News 12's Tara Rosenblum comes on the heels of the ongoing "Playing with Fire" investigation, which revealed a pattern of bad landlords, overworked inspectors and poor code enforcement across Rockland County and New York state.

"More needs to be done. This is a local issue, but we're happy to support financially to give the resources to have more robust investigations. We can find out so much and prevent tragedies when you can investigate on the front end. So, the state is helping as well."

A series of tragedies from the collapse at Surfside that killed nearly 100 people to the deadly fire at Evergreen in Spring Valley has put the issue of code enforcement under the microscope.

MORE: 'Playing With Fire' documentary reaches hallways of state Capitol

MORE: Playing with Fire: A Turn to Tara Investigative Special

MORE: Playing With Fire: Years of ignored fire code violations push Rockland to crisis point

Surfside was one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history, and Evergreen was a preventable tragedy that public safety advocates had long predicted.

Both incidents spurred promises of change. As Hochul heads into her first full term in office, she said safety is priority No. 1.

Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick co-sponsored legislation that would allow Rockland County municipalities to take unpaid building code violations and tack it on the tax levy bill.

"Then if they get too much, the county would be able to seize that property for unpaid taxes," said Reichlin-Melnick.

Another bill would stiffen the penalties for illegal conversions in homes to as high as $10,000 for a first-time offense.

Reichlin-Melnick said both bills would go a long way to tackle some of the troubling problems exposed in the "Playing With Fire" report.

However, Reichlin-Melnick lost his bid for office on election night so Republican Bill Weber will have to carry on that fight in Albany.

Weber tells News 12 he is reviewing the issue of code enforcement and will get back to News 12 on his policy recommendations shortly.

Comments / 6

Related
News 12

Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy

An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily News

NYPD spent $3 billion on surveillance but critics say details are vague despite new disclosure law

The NYPD spent nearly $3 billion on surveillance technology in a 12-year stretch but continues to flout the law requiring it reveal details of each contract, according to two advocacy groups. The dollars spent between 2007 and 2019 are with companies large and small — including a contract with a vendor based out of an East Flatbush, Brooklyn, apartment. The money spent was opaquely listed as ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Governor Kathy Hochul keeps stumping for Election Day votes on the Upper East Side

Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t rest on Election Day; the head of state woke up bright and early Tuesday greeting voters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The governor started her morning on 86th Street and Second Avenue alongside the likes of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, outgoing Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and other local Democrats.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Former Stamford Democratic party chairman sentenced in voter fraud case

Former Stamford Democratic party chairman John Mallozzi went before a judge Monday for sentencing in an absentee ballot fraud case stemming from the 2015 local elections. "I think he's shown his nobility and what he has done for this community," said former Stamford Mayor David Martin. Martin was one of...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

6 former Fairfield officials appear in court after hazardous waste dumping allegations

Six former Fairfield officials were in court Monday, accused of dumping hazardous waste at sites all over town. The hazardous material were first detected back in 2016. A seventh defendant pleaded guilty last week. Judge Kevin Russo said while none of the defendants were likely to reoffend, the charges against...
Nymag.com

New Yorkers Rejected the Doom and Gloom About Crime

In the end, Kathy Hochul mounted a last-minute push, rallied the Democratic base, and attracted enough votes to become New York’s first elected woman governor — a victory so impressive that different factions of the party have already begun fighting over the political spoils. The Working Families Party,...
NY1

New York Democrats call for party leader’s resignation

Members of the New York State Democratic Committee are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to drop Jay Jacobs as the state party chair after Democrats lost several races on election night. In a letter signed by hundreds, including sitting members of the state Senate and Assembly, Democrats are asking Hochul to...
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Legislatures Increase Veteran Exemptions

Veterans Day is one of the most patriotic days of the entire year. It's a day where we honor and give our thanks and appreciation to the men and women who are courageous enough to defend our nation. That is why I am happy to see that one Hudson Valley county decided to give their veterans a special gift this year.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

119K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy