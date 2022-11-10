ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays officially say goodbye to Kevin Kiermaier

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Kevin Kiermaier tips his hat following a video presentation during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays in September at Tropicana Field. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The scoreboard video tribute during a late September game seemed like goodbye, and the separation became official Thursday when the Rays formally declined their 2023 option on Kevin Kiermaier.

The veteran centerfielder, a Ray since the 2010 draft, is now a free agent with the opportunity to sign with any team and plans to showcase his ability once he is fully recovered from August surgery on his left hip.

The breakup seemed obvious, as the Rays had to decide between paying Kiermaier, who has battled injuries and offensive consistency while playing elite defense throughout his career, a $13 million salary for next season or a $2.5 million buyout. Their Aug. 1 acquisition of Jose Siri, another strong defensive centerfielder, made a split even more likely.

Both Kiermaier and the Rays said they would be open to a reunion after he explores the free-agent market. But that seems unlikely as Kiermaier, who will be 32 in April, will want the chance to play regularly and the Rays as currently constructed won’t have that opportunity for him. Kiermaier made $12 million in 2022 in the last guaranteed year of the six-year, $53.5 million contract he signed in spring 2017.

Assuming Kiermaier leaves, he will have had the second-longest service time in the organization at eight years and 131 days, trailing only Evan Longoria, who was with the Rays for nine years and 170 days.

The team by 5 p.m. today has to resinstate the seven remaining players on the 60-day injured list to the 40-man roster or otherwise move them. Expect second baseman Brandon Lowe and pitchers Shane Baz, JP Feyereisen, Andrew Kittredge and likely Ryan Thompson to be reinstated; reliever Nick Anderson is on outright waivers, and oft-injured pitching prospect Brendan McKay seems likely to be dropped.

Barring a trade (and they do have a reliever surplus), the roster stands at 38 with these players seemingly most expendable: reliever Jimmy Yacabonis, infielder Miles Mastrobuoni, and outfielders Roman Quinn and Bligh Madris.

• • •

Tampa Bay Times

