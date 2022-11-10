ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Basketball Inks Two During Early Signing Period

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 5 days ago

Juwan Howard has always been a wizard on the recruiting trail and he showed that once again with a couple of recent commitments who have now signed their letters of intent. The Michigan basketball program put out an official release in the wake of the signings.

University of Michigan David and Meredith Kaplan Men's Basketball Head Coach announced Thursday (Nov. 10) the signings of top-100 and four-star shooting guard George Washington III and four-star forward Papa Kante to National Letters of Intent for the 2023-24 season.

"Papa and George are tremendous young men who are going to fit into our team and culture with ease," said Howard. "They come from wonderful families, who we really had a chance to get to know during the recruitment process. Both have a mind, and love, for the game, developing skill sets and the work ethic we like to see with players in our program."

A 6-foot-2 shooting guard out of Louisville, Ky., Washington III will suit up for Chaminade-Julienne High School in Dayton, Ohio, this season, following his families' move after his father, George Jr., accepted an assistant coaching position with the Dayton women's basketball program.

Before his transfer for his senior season, Washington III had two standout seasons at Christian Academy of Louisville. In two seasons with the Centurions, he had a 36-23 record, scored 1,346 points (23.6 ppg), made 136 three-pointers and shot 91.1 percent at the free-throw line (328-for-360).

Last season as a junior, Washington III scored 23.4 points per game while grabbing 6.8 rebounds to lead the Centurions to a 20-12 overall mark. Shooting 52.5 percent (244-for-464) from the field, he had 65 three-point field goals. Scoring in double figures in 30 of his 31 games, he notched six games of 30+ points and one of 40+ with his career-high 45 in an 81-79 win over Bardstown (Jan. 8, 2022). He added 212 rebounds with eight games of 10 or more, including a season-high 13 against Central (Feb. 17, 2022).

During his sophomore campaign, he averaged 23.9 points per game, with seven 30+ point games which included a season-best 36 points, twice -- Lexington Catholic (Jan. 25, 2021) and Seneca (Feb. 12, 2021). He made a team-best three-pointers and shot nearly 93 percent on free throws. With 4.5 rebounds per game, he had 13 games with five or more and had a season-best nine against Pleasure Ridge Park (March 2, 2021).

In the summer of 2022, Washington III played on the EYBL circuit with All-Ohio Red. He averaged 13.5 points over his 13 game schedule, capping off the summer with 19 points against Team CP3 and Kentucky signee Robert Dillingham.

"George comes from a basketball family," said Howard. "He is a coach's son. With all of that, he has grown up around the game. He has that certain mindset for it. We like that. He is crafty and is a gifted shooter and scorer. He has a well-rounded game and we can't wait to see him suit up."

Born and raised in Senegal, Kante's signing marks the fourth international player Howard has sought out during his tenure at his alma mater. Kante joins Franz Wagner (2019-20; Germany), Moussa Diabate' (2021-22; France) and (2022-23; Beirut) as international Wolverines.

Moving to the U.S. in 2019, Kante has been a force at the South Kent Prep School in Kent, Conn. As a junior, he earned All-New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class AAA honorable mention honors after averaging 15.2 points and helping the Cardinals reach the semifinal of the NESPAC playoffs. Throughout his South Kent career, Kante has 19 games with 10+ points and four games of 20+ points, while tallying six games with 15+ rebounds.

"We are looking forward to bringing Papa into the fold," added Howard. "He has size, broad shoulders and the ideal frame that could have an impact right away. He is a strong rebounder and loves to block shots. As he continues to add strength and works on all the little details, his offensive game will grow. Coach (Raphael) Chillious runs a great program and is well known for developing his players for that next step."

Kante, a 6-foot-10 forward who has a 7-foot-4-inch wingspan, played with the N.Y. Renaissance on the 2022 EYBL circuit. He averaged 9.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 13 games this summer. He posted four double figure games with a summer-best 17 against LivOn-Fleur De Lis in May. He also added three double-doubles

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Blake Corum Is Elite And So Is Michigan's Defense

Michigan hosted Nebraska over the weekend and once again, dominated its opponent. After pitching another shutout in the second half, Michigan moved to 10-0 by beating the Huskers 34-3. Here are the things worth looking at when dissecting the game snap by snap. PFF Top Performers (15 Snap Minimum) Offense.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cade McNamara solved a problem for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this football season - he got injured. Now he has undergone knee surgery and who knows what his future in the game will be. McNamara has two years of eligibility left but he is facing lengthy rehab after undergoing surgery this last week. He is Michigan’s current co captain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Donovan Edwards exits early vs. Nebraska, no status update following game

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards left Michigan’s 34-3 win over Nebraska with some type of ailment. Edwards didn’t play in the second half, instead Michigan leaned on Blake Corum heavily and received contributions from C.J. Stokes, Isaiah Gash, and Tavierre Dunlap. Edwards could be seen on Michigan’s sideline...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan DB Mike Sainristil goes viral after hit on hurdling 'Husker Alante Brown

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mike Sainristil walked into the Michigan locker room on Saturday night, checked his phone, and saw that he had been tagged in 31 Instagram stories. The Wolverines’ captain has made a lot of noteworthy plays during his college career on both sides of the ball. He has started at wide receiver and also at nickel; he has caught five career touchdowns and prevented opponents from doing the same.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed

Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award

Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy