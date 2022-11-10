Read full article on original website
Judge orders State DOT to pause I-81 project
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri has ordered the State Department of Transportation to stop all work on the I-81 reconstruction project, including construction and awarding contracts until further notice. The temporary pause comes at the request of a group called “Renew 81 For All,” led by former Syracuse Police Chief […]
State judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild in Syracuse
State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri has issued a ruling that stops the state Department of Transportation from starting construction on the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse. Earlier Thursday, the group Renew 81 for All argued in court for a temporary restraining order. The order prohibits the state from constructing...
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Retired Buffalo teacher accused of transferring home deed to avoid potential financial judgment under Child Victims Act
A retired Buffalo teacher being sued in a Child Victims Act case is now accused of transferring the deed to her home ahead of a potential judgment to pay damages.
If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately
You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
UPDATE: More of NY's new gun law on hold
A federal judge in Syracuse has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of several parts of New York’s new concealed carry gun law. The issue could end up going to the Supreme Court where a decision may not come for some time.
CNY school district quietly appoints interim leader while superintendent away with no explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – The Sandy Creek School District’s middle/high school principal has been appointed “temporary acting superintendent” while the school’s top leader is “temporarily absent.”. Kevin Seymour was appointed and will serve until Sandy Creek Superintendent Kyle Faulkner “is able to return or...
Is It Really Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New York State?
Have you ever asked yourself the question, "Is it legal for me to sleep in my car in New York State?" Do you think a cop will write you a ticket if they find you asleep in your car?. While there are certain areas that do not allow people to...
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
Baldwinsville school board lodges disciplinary charges against superintendent
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville school board voted 7 to 1 Thursday night to bring disciplinary charges against Superintendent Jason Thomson. The charges will result in a hearing. These appear to be steps that are required before firing a superintendent. The board approved several disciplinary charges which include misconduct,...
Break-in at Ohio farm releases as many as 40,000 carnivorous mink into the wild, police say
Police say up to 40,000 mink were released from cages at the Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in northwest Ohio. Their diet? "Fresh kills," police say.
Another I-81 delay: At this rate, project won’t start until viaduct collapses (Your Letters)
Regarding “State judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild in Syracuse” (Nov. 10, 2022):. So, a new dark money-funded group rears its head to sue to block the Interstate 81 project from moving forward? Why? Because the state and federal government process was flawed? In what way? Because it didn’t decide to dig a tunnel? Build the Harriet Tubman Skyway? Rebuild the existing viaduct? Give the owners of failing Destiny USA mall and failing Northside hotels what they wanted?
