Syracuse, NY

Judge orders State DOT to pause I-81 project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri has ordered the State Department of Transportation to stop all work on the I-81 reconstruction project, including construction and awarding contracts until further notice. The temporary pause comes at the request of a group called “Renew 81 For All,” led by former Syracuse Police Chief […]
Syracuse.com

State judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild in Syracuse

State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri has issued a ruling that stops the state Department of Transportation from starting construction on the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse. Earlier Thursday, the group Renew 81 for All argued in court for a temporary restraining order. The order prohibits the state from constructing...
Power 93.7 WBLK

If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately

You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
WBEN 930AM

UPDATE: More of NY's new gun law on hold

A federal judge in Syracuse has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of several parts of New York’s new concealed carry gun law. The issue could end up going to the Supreme Court where a decision may not come for some time.
Syracuse.com

Another I-81 delay: At this rate, project won’t start until viaduct collapses (Your Letters)

Regarding “State judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild in Syracuse” (Nov. 10, 2022):. So, a new dark money-funded group rears its head to sue to block the Interstate 81 project from moving forward? Why? Because the state and federal government process was flawed? In what way? Because it didn’t decide to dig a tunnel? Build the Harriet Tubman Skyway? Rebuild the existing viaduct? Give the owners of failing Destiny USA mall and failing Northside hotels what they wanted?
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

