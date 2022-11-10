Read full article on original website
MLK Center to kick off 33rd Annual Thanksgiving meal event
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will hold its 33rd Annual Thanksgiving meals event Friday. The center, located at 630 9th St., will deliver free meals and provide curbside pickup from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ newest pizza joint, is already seeing some high demand after opening its doors Wednesday. Smash Pizza went from a mobile food truck to starting a brick-and-mortar location, a process years in the making for owner and chef Brian Olsen. “The food truck...
1 rescued from early morning house fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was rescued from a Davenport house fire that broke out early Monday. Around 5:36 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of East 15th Street. The first crew on the scene reported smoke on the second floor, and...
Just Meshing Things Up for the holidays
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Most of us love seasonal wreaths on a door, mantle or a wall--especially as we get into the Christmas and winter holiday season. Rhonda Williams of Muscatine has started a business of all handmade wreaths and other creations using mesh and ribbon. The business (out of her home and online in her Etsy Shop) is Just Meshing Things Up.
Crews respond to early morning fire Monday in Walcott
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an early morning fire Monday at a mobile home park in Walcott. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they could see flames when they arrived on the scene. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and...
Moline considering ‘Accessory Dwelling Unit’ ordinance
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is taking up an ordinance that could allow homeowners to build or convert an additional living space on their property. Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs are more commonly known as cottage homes, granny flats or in-law quarters. An example would be a garage or basement converted into another living space that is independent of the main dwelling.
Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Brady Street
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Friday night. Police say officers as well as Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the crash near the intersection of Brady Street and Locust Street at 5:38 p.m. One person was found with minor injuries, but refused medical help,...
BREAKING NEWS: Local Agencies Respond to Saturday Night Blaze in Downtown Washington
Just after 4p.m. Saturday, local crews responded to the scene of a business fire at 120 E. Main Street, just off the square in Washington. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building. Ladder trucks were deployed, some surrounding buildings were evacuated. Authorities have blocked off a two block radius around the scene. This is an ongoing situation and the public is asked to avoid the area. Agencies on site include Washington Fire Department, Washington Rescue, Washington EMS, Washington Police, Washington County Emergency Management, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire and Alliant Energy. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Farmhouse Treats
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmhouse Treats is a small, hobby business operating out of homes in Viola, Illinois that was born out of a shared love of baking between a mother, her daughter, and a daughter-in-law. Teresa Bell, Ashlee Doonan, and Brittany Bell so enjoyed making delicious and highly decorated Christmas...
Cody Rose Flower Company
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Cody Rose Flower Company, 423 North Cody Road, was recently established in downtown LeClaire in 2022. The owner and founder, Natasha Wahlig, specializes in wedding arrangements and floral decoration, and has over 12 years of experience. The business offers everyday arrangements, sympathy flowers, plants, gifts, balloons, and...
Festival of Trees opens to public with 30th Holiday Parade
This year’s Kwik Star Festival of Trees will celebrate 37 years as Quad City Arts’ largest annual fundraiser, running at Davenport’s RiverCenter from Nov. 19 to 27. It features a spectacular display of over 150 designer trees, rooms, hearth & homes, wreaths, gingerbread creations and other holiday gift shop items that are all sold to raise money in support of arts education and local arts programs throughout the Quad Cities.
Davenport man led officers on high-speed chase Sunday, police say
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested early Sunday after police say he lead them on a high-speed chase. Dennis Maurice Banks, 33, is charged with eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
Davenport man charged in shooting that injured man
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting in August that left a man injured. Nessiah Treverne Clark, 21, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.
First Alert Day Tuesday for accumulating snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect until midnight for accumulating snow. Light snow and flurries will continue through the afternoon hours, although less widespread than this morning. Temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 30s. Watch for some slick spots on the roads,...
The Healing Touch Massage Studio
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Justice Jacobs, owner The Healing Touch Massage Studio, informs the audience about the story of why she opened the business and services offered. The studio features the many treatment options including deep tissue massage, migraine tension relief, cupping, CBD, hot towels for feet and back, heated tables, eye mask, memory foam neck roll, athletic massages, couple massages, and relaxation techniques specific to client needs.
Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - A toddler was found dead following a mobile home fire early Monday in Walcott, police said. Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call at 2:38 a.m. for a fire at Walcott Estates mobile home park, police said in a media release sent just before 10 p.m. Monday.
Suspect in fatal Rock Island hit-and-run crash in custody
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead earlier this month is now in custody. Rock Island County court records show Marcus C. Holmes, 33, appeared Saturday on charges of reckless homicide, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury.
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
How to strengthen the immune system during winter virus season
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle. Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the store’s philosophy about food, especially during the holiday season....
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
