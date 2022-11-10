Just after 4p.m. Saturday, local crews responded to the scene of a business fire at 120 E. Main Street, just off the square in Washington. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building. Ladder trucks were deployed, some surrounding buildings were evacuated. Authorities have blocked off a two block radius around the scene. This is an ongoing situation and the public is asked to avoid the area. Agencies on site include Washington Fire Department, Washington Rescue, Washington EMS, Washington Police, Washington County Emergency Management, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire and Alliant Energy. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO