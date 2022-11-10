This Texas Eatery Takes Biscuits To A Whole New Level

Photo: Getty Images

One San Antonio restaurant is taking biscuits to a whole new level. KENS 5 reported that owner of Alamo Biscuit , John Vale , graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio and had a vision to start a company based around biscuits.

Vale said, "I wanted to do something outside the box, and I really felt we needed a good brunch spot - that's what we were kind of missing- biscuits . There was nothing back in 2019 where I could go get a homemade biscuit."

When asked how long it took to perfect the recipe, Vale said, "Should say more like how many weeks or months, right? Let's go there!"

The eatery serves up some special biscuits, including options like the Brisket Benedict, The Strawberry French Toast, and the Shrimp Benedict.

Vale said, "Our brisket is one of our top sellers. [It's] real tender, juicy and mad flavorful. We top it with the brisket, poached egg, and our in-house hollandaise."

The restaurant has become a local staple and has definitely made the headlines. "We were on a cooking channel this year and that was a really big deal. It's been amazing- the feedback from all the customers and the support."

Check out Alamo Biscuit at 9630 Huebner Road in San Antonio.