Orlando, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole: Here’s when Orlando’s theme parks plan to reopen

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OiMsW_0j67pqIe00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s theme parks are assessing damage and following Tropical Storm Nicole as they make arrangements to reopen.

Some attractions and resorts are changing their operational hours this week as the storm’s impact remains uncertain.

See a breakdown of updates to Florida theme parks below:

WALT DISNEY WORLD

Walt Disney World released an update Thursday morning at 11 a.m. It has been closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole and cast member crews have been assessing the impact of the storm. No power outages have been reported.

Transportation to the parks will start 30 minutes before the prior scheduled park reopening.

  • Walt Disney World Resort theme parks: Starting at noon on Thursday, Walt Disney World Resort and Disney Springs will be reopened in a “phased approach.”
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Fantasmic! will not be presented on Thursday.)
  • Magic Kingdom Park: Reopens at noon to 6 p.m. (Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is set for 7 p.m. Thursday)
  • EPCOT: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Universal Orlando Resort Thursday afternoon announced that Univeral Studios Florida and Universal CityWalk have reopened with “limited experiences for Universal Orlando hotel guests” as of 2 p.m.

Universal’s Islands of Adventures will reopen with “limited experiences for Universal Orlando hotel guests” as of 3 p.m. Universal’s Volcano Bay remains closed for the duration of the day.

Universal Orlando Resort plans to reopen to full operation for all guests to regularly scheduled hours on Friday.

SEAWORLD

Aquatica Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando will be closed on Thursday. Precautions are in place following the park’s comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of its animals and ambassadors. Officials said they will continue to monitor the storm and guests are encouraged to check the theme park’s website and follow its social media channels for updates.

SeaWorld said it plans to reopen all parks on Friday.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER VISITOR COMPLEX

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed Thursday. It is expected to reopen on Friday.

LEGOLAND

LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park announced Thursday that is has reopened following Tropical Storm Nicole.

LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park is open noon through 6 p.m. and Peppa Pig Theme Park will be open noon to 5 p.m. Resort hotels are normal hours and LEGOLAND Water Park remains closed Thursday.

LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park will be resume normal hours on Friday.

