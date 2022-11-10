Read full article on original website
Slower pace of rate increases could be coming 'soon,' says Fed vice chair
CNN — It could soon be time for the Federal Reserve to ease up on its super-sized rate interest hikes, according to the central bank's number-two policymaker, Vice Chair Lael Brainard. "I think it will probably be appropriate soon to maintain a slower pace of increases," Brainard said Monday...
China's real estate crisis could be over. Property stocks are soaring
CNN — Chinese authorities are making their biggest effort yet to end a crisis in the country's vast real estate sector that has weighed heavily on the economy over the past year. Shares of China's biggest property developer Country Garden soared as much as 52% in Hong Kong after...
Crypto is in crisis. It's not just because of FTX
CNN — The stunning downfall of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, sent shockwaves through the crypto universe last week. Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old crypto titan and chief executive of FTX, watched billions of his fortune evaporate in a bankruptcy filing that shook the trillion-dollar industry to its core. The pain likely isn't over for investors.
How the crypto fallout could affect you
CNN — The crypto industry is still reeling from last week's shocking death spiral of digital currency exchange FTX. The company's bankruptcy filing has left financial backers in the lurch — including the usual suspects in Silicon Valley, from Masayoshi Son's SoftBank to VC firm Sequoia. A few...
Customers who trusted crypto giant FTX may be left with nothing
CNN — As the dust settles from one of the most shocking financial implosions in history, one of the key unknowns is how much customers who can't access their money expect to get back from FTX, the crypto exchange that filed for bankruptcy last week. The answer, according to...
Crypto crisis continues. Here's the latest on the FTX collapse
CNN — Aftershocks from the massive earthquake in the trillion-dollar crypto industry last week continued to be felt on Monday. Prices of digital currencies fell again as the crisis engulfing the market deepened over the weekend. Bitcoin, the world's biggest crypto has plummeted about 65% so far this year. It was trading at about $16,500 on Monday, according to CoinDesk, and analysts believe that it could fall below $10,000 in the coming days.
Warren Buffett's company buys $4 billion stake in Taiwanese chip giant TSMC
CNN — Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company surged on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had purchased a $4.1 billion stake in one of the world's largest chipmakers. In a filing with the United States' Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Berkshire Hathaway said it...
Tech stocks have been crushed. What's next for the FAANGs?
CNN — The great bull run for tech stocks may finally be over. It has been a brutal year for the leading companies of Silicon Valley. Apple's stock is down about 16% in 2022 — and that makes it the "best" performer of the so-called FAANGs of Big Tech. Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet have all done far worse, with Meta plunging 66% this year.
Beware: The companies that hold your crypto aren't insured the way banks are
CNN — The "crypto winter" that hit earlier this year walloped digital asset prices and served as a healthy reminder that cryptocurrencies are highly risky, volatile investments. But now, in the wake of crypto exchange FTX's implosion, crypto investors were reminded of another risk they face: Crypto accounts lack...
Major savings from Inflation Reduction Act
Soon you may be able to buy a new stove or dryer, and the federal government will pay you back for the entire thing. Programs in the Inflation Reduction Act can mean big savings for your family. 5 On Your Side's Keely Arthur talks more about this. Soon you may...
Moderna, Biogen rise; Oatly, Dentsply fall
NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Monday.com Ltd., up $6.91 to $102.10. The project management software developer reported strong third-quarter financial results. Moderna Inc., up $7.83 to $179.03. The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of its latest...
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX may have over 1 million creditors as 'dozens' of regulators probe collapse
CNN — Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX could have more than 1 million creditors and has been in contact with "dozens" of regulators around the world, according to court documents, underlining the far-reaching impact from the stunning collapse of one of the industry's biggest players. The new bankruptcy court filings...
What's at stake for the world's top two economies as Biden and Xi meet
CNN — When President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, there were expectations on both sides of the Pacific that he would back away from the trade war his predecessor started with China nearly three years earlier. Frustrated by China's huge trade surplus and accusing it of stealing...
Degrowth: A dangerous idea or the answer to the world's biggest crisis?
CNN — Conventional economic logic hinges on a core assumption: Bigger economies are better, and finding ways to maintain or boost growth is paramount to improving society. But what if growth is at best doing little to fix the world's problems, and at worst fostering the destruction of the planet and jeopardizing its future?
All eyes on the consumer ahead of Black Friday and the holidays
CNN — It has been a tough year for American consumers. Inflation everywhere. Rapidly rising interest rates. A housing market that is starting to cool off. That begs a question with the holidays right around the corner: Are shoppers finally tapped out?. We'll get a better sense of that...
