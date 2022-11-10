Cleveland, NY — State police say a missing 6-year-old girl was found safe more than a mile from her home after a two-hour search late Monday night. Family members reported the legally blind and hearing impaired child missing from the home in the village of Cleveland at 10:07 PM. A driver noticed her walking along the shoulder of the roadway near Katherine Street and North Street two hours later. That location is more than a mile from her home. The young girl was evaluated and found to be uninjured.

CLEVELAND, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO