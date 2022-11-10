Read full article on original website
Search underway for missing 6-year-old girl in Oswego County
Update: Missing Oswego County 6-year-old found walking along road around midnight. Cleveland, N.Y. — A search is underway Monday night for a missing 6-year-old, Oswego County 911 dispatchers said. Someone called 911 at 10:07 p.m. to report the girl missing from a home on Center Street in the village...
Oswego 6-year-old with hearing and vision impairments found safe along road mile from home
Cleveland, NY — State police say a missing 6-year-old girl was found safe more than a mile from her home after a two-hour search late Monday night. Family members reported the legally blind and hearing impaired child missing from the home in the village of Cleveland at 10:07 PM. A driver noticed her walking along the shoulder of the roadway near Katherine Street and North Street two hours later. That location is more than a mile from her home. The young girl was evaluated and found to be uninjured.
Utica man kid-naps ex girlfriend and threatens her with gun
A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He took her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 9-1-1.
UPD investigating November 12th Bleeker Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bleeker Street that occurred on November 12th, during which a man was shot in the neck, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 4:00 am on Saturday, members of the Utica...
Amish Buggy Rollover in Oneida County Sends 4 to Hospital & Horses Running Free
A horse and buggy accident in Oneida County sent four Amish people to the hospital and two horses running free. The rollover happened early Sunday morning on North Steuben Road, near the intersection of Lewis Road in the Town of Steuben. 10 people were riding in the buggy, 2 adults and 8 children, who were probably on their way to church just before 7:30 AM.
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Rome woman allegedly used baseball bat in Steuben St. fight
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reported that a Rome woman has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly hitting someone with a baseball bat during a fight that took place on Steuben Street back on October 22nd, 2022. According to police on Thursday, October 22nd, officers...
Fire department urges caution with space heaters following fire on westside of Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a fire at a home on Marcellus Street between Tioga Street and Oswego Street on the west side of the city. When crews arrived shortly after 4:00 a.m., they encountered an active fire in the building, Deputy...
Sheriff’s Office investigates head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee
LEE- A head-on crash involved two local people Thursday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. It was just before 4:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers were alerted to calls of a head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee. The wreck involved a 2012 GMC SUV and a 2016 Subaru SUV.
73-year-old Verona man dead after car crash
VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after a car crash that happened in the Town of Verona on Wednesday, November 9, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a two-car accident that happened on Route 31 near Kelly Ave. around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. After they arrived […]
Ilion man facing several charges stemming from shots-fired investigation in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – An Ilion man is facing gun possession charges following a shots-fired investigation in Mohawk that started in August. Mohawk police launched the investigation on Aug. 5 after shots were fired during an incident on Columbia Street. On Friday, 21-year-old Donnie Birdine III was arrested in connected...
Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
Man arrested after allegedly firing flare gun inside a bar in East Syracuse
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Chittenango man is facing multiple charges, including assault and reckless endangerment, following an incident at the CrossRoads Tavern in East Syracuse. According to the Town of Manlius Police Department's Facebook page, the male suspect, 39-year-old Joshua Brayton of Chittenango, was taken into custody after...
Driver dead after 2-car crash in Oneida County, deputies say
Verona, N.Y. — A driver died Wednesday after two vehicles crashed in the town of Verona, deputies said. Deputies were called to Route 31 near Kelly Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for the crash, Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said in a news release Wednesday night. A driver of one...
Woman turns herself in for unlawfully remaining in a rental cottage and stealing a bottle of liquor: Town of Webb Police
WEBB- A woman from Maddison County is faced with theft and trespass charges in the Western Adirondacks after she turned herself in, authorities say. Britney B. Wilsey, 30, of Chittenango, NY was charged by the Town of Webb Police Sunday morning with counts of petit larceny and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
Police identify driver involved in fatal hit and run in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have identified the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Syracuse. On Nov. 6, Nakima Hassan, 37, was driving a Lincoln MKS on the 3000 block of South Salina Street when she hit Alvina Grant, 49, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Hassan left the scene of the accident.
Central NY man dies when car crashes into pickup truck; deputies release name
Verona, N.Y. — An Oneida County man died Wednesday after his car crashed into a pickup truck in Verona, deputies said. Federick Rissman, 73, of Verona, was pronounced dead at the scene, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday. Deputies responded to the crash on...
Utica man arrested twice in 3 days; facing multiple gun charges
UTICA, N.Y. -- Raheem Hightower, 25, of Utica was charged with criminal possession of stolen property on Thursday for the second time in three days. The most recent charges stem from an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug. 18 Utica Police responded to reports of a possible stolen...
Syracuse Police Department discusses break ins, preparing for snow, and the new Sheriff
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses break ins, preparing for snow, and the new sheriff. Watch the video for his full response.
