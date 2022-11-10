ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

cnycentral.com

Oswego 6-year-old with hearing and vision impairments found safe along road mile from home

Cleveland, NY — State police say a missing 6-year-old girl was found safe more than a mile from her home after a two-hour search late Monday night. Family members reported the legally blind and hearing impaired child missing from the home in the village of Cleveland at 10:07 PM. A driver noticed her walking along the shoulder of the roadway near Katherine Street and North Street two hours later. That location is more than a mile from her home. The young girl was evaluated and found to be uninjured.
CLEVELAND, NY
WKTV

Utica man kid-naps ex girlfriend and threatens her with gun

A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He took her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 9-1-1.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD investigating November 12th Bleeker Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bleeker Street that occurred on November 12th, during which a man was shot in the neck, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 4:00 am on Saturday, members of the Utica...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome woman allegedly used baseball bat in Steuben St. fight

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reported that a Rome woman has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly hitting someone with a baseball bat during a fight that took place on Steuben Street back on October 22nd, 2022. According to police on Thursday, October 22nd, officers...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

73-year-old Verona man dead after car crash

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after a car crash that happened in the Town of Verona on Wednesday, November 9, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a two-car accident that happened on Route 31 near Kelly Ave. around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. After they arrived […]
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Man arrested after allegedly firing flare gun inside a bar in East Syracuse

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Chittenango man is facing multiple charges, including assault and reckless endangerment, following an incident at the CrossRoads Tavern in East Syracuse. According to the Town of Manlius Police Department's Facebook page, the male suspect, 39-year-old Joshua Brayton of Chittenango, was taken into custody after...
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica man arrested twice in 3 days; facing multiple gun charges

UTICA, N.Y. -- Raheem Hightower, 25, of Utica was charged with criminal possession of stolen property on Thursday for the second time in three days. The most recent charges stem from an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug. 18 Utica Police responded to reports of a possible stolen...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses break ins, preparing for snow, and the new Sheriff

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses break ins, preparing for snow, and the new sheriff. Watch the video for his full response.
SYRACUSE, NY

