Riverdale gals dress up as Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters for Halloween 2022

Now, this is an epic costume! Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes teamed up this weekend to dress like the Sanderson sisters -- made famous by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler -- from Disney's smash hit Hocus Pocus. The trio shared, on their respective...
Billie Eilish goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish has taken her new romance to Instagram! The Bad Guy singer, 20, gave followers a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations, posting a carousel of pics, which included a snap of herself with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31. In the snap, Billie is dressed up as a baby with The...
Olivia Culpo had 'no sense of identity' after Nick Jonas split

During the November 7 premiere episode of The Culpo Sisters, Olivia Culpo reflected on her 2015 breakup with ex Nick Jonas: "I thought we were going to get married." "That was a very formative experience for me," the 30-year-old shared in a confessional. "I moved to L.A. with him, I had no brand, no money and I was in love. So that was great, right?"
Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly confirms engagement to Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus is taking a turn from the old town road straight to the chapel with girlfriend Firerose.The country singer seemingly confirmed that he's engaged to the fellow songstress, on Oct. 18, by posting a series of photos together, giving fans a closer look at the diamond ring on that finger.
Pregnant Hilary Swank shares adorable pictures with her 'little pumpkins'

Hilary Swank, who is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, got into the Halloween spirit by posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with two jack-o'-lanterns across her baby bump and the words "my little pumpkins" to Instagram Oct. 31. And the Oscar winner wasn't the only one to sport some festive attire. Swank's dog Moon also donned a pumpkin sweater.
ALASKA STATE
Kardashian West kids channel music icons for Halloween 2022

Ahead of Halloween 2022, Kim Kardashian arranged a fun photoshoot for her four kids. Dressed like music icons, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 were the miniature replicas of Aaliyah, Sade, Snoop, and Easy-E. Clad in a miniature recreation of the red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger...
Henry Cavill confirms his return as DC's Superman following Black Adam cameo

After years of speculation, Henry Cavill is making it official: He is back as Superman. The actor shared a video confirming his commitment to play the DC hero in future films after returning for the mid-credits scene in Black Adam, which was released over the weekend and marked his first time in the role since 2017’s Justice League.
Kris Jenner is 'Boss by day, Wonder Woman by night'

Kris Jenner is 66-years-old but she still impressively managed to pull off wearing a skimpy Wonder Woman outfit for Halloween on Monday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians producer was seen in the red-white-and-blue outfit as she posed in her Hidden Hills, California mansion. The star later hammed it up with her 38-yar-old daughter Khloé Kardashian.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dixie D'Amelio shares premenstrual dysphoric disorder diagnosis

Dixie D'Amelio is taking the time to open up about her health and bring awareness to a health condition many won't have heard of before. During a recent Instagram Live, the 21-year-old shared that she was diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, also known as PMDD. "I kind of took a...
Taylor Swift net worth: How much is the Midnights artist worth?

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter who debuted in the music industry in the year 2006 and has a long list of popular and chart-topping songs to her credit. She sang her first song when she was 15 years old. This year she was the youngest singer to have won 4 Grammy Awards for that song. This young singer had made a different place in the hearts of people with her voice.
