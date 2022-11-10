Read full article on original website
Riverdale gals dress up as Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters for Halloween 2022
Now, this is an epic costume! Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes teamed up this weekend to dress like the Sanderson sisters -- made famous by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler -- from Disney's smash hit Hocus Pocus. The trio shared, on their respective...
Billie Eilish goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish has taken her new romance to Instagram! The Bad Guy singer, 20, gave followers a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations, posting a carousel of pics, which included a snap of herself with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31. In the snap, Billie is dressed up as a baby with The...
Olivia Culpo had 'no sense of identity' after Nick Jonas split
During the November 7 premiere episode of The Culpo Sisters, Olivia Culpo reflected on her 2015 breakup with ex Nick Jonas: "I thought we were going to get married." "That was a very formative experience for me," the 30-year-old shared in a confessional. "I moved to L.A. with him, I had no brand, no money and I was in love. So that was great, right?"
Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly confirms engagement to Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus is taking a turn from the old town road straight to the chapel with girlfriend Firerose.The country singer seemingly confirmed that he's engaged to the fellow songstress, on Oct. 18, by posting a series of photos together, giving fans a closer look at the diamond ring on that finger.
Pregnant Hilary Swank shares adorable pictures with her 'little pumpkins'
Hilary Swank, who is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, got into the Halloween spirit by posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with two jack-o'-lanterns across her baby bump and the words "my little pumpkins" to Instagram Oct. 31. And the Oscar winner wasn't the only one to sport some festive attire. Swank's dog Moon also donned a pumpkin sweater.
And Just Like That ... Sarah Jessica Parker looks fashionable while filming season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker has never been one to follow the rules of fashion. On Nov. 2, the actress was spotted back on set of season two of HBOMax's Sex and The City reboot, And Just Like That .,. serving up yet another effortlessly cool street-style look in New York City.
Kardashian West kids channel music icons for Halloween 2022
Ahead of Halloween 2022, Kim Kardashian arranged a fun photoshoot for her four kids. Dressed like music icons, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 were the miniature replicas of Aaliyah, Sade, Snoop, and Easy-E. Clad in a miniature recreation of the red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger...
Selena Gomez leads the stars attending the premiere of her new documentary My Mind & Me in Los Angeles
Selena Gomez oozed old-school Hollywood sophistication in a one-shoulder satin gown to the premiere of her documentary My Mind & Me, in which she gets vulnerable about fame, her Lupus diagnosis, and mental health struggles, on Wednesday (Nov.2). While arriving to the American Film Institute Festival at the TCL Chinese...
Henry Cavill confirms his return as DC's Superman following Black Adam cameo
After years of speculation, Henry Cavill is making it official: He is back as Superman. The actor shared a video confirming his commitment to play the DC hero in future films after returning for the mid-credits scene in Black Adam, which was released over the weekend and marked his first time in the role since 2017’s Justice League.
Kris Jenner is 'Boss by day, Wonder Woman by night'
Kris Jenner is 66-years-old but she still impressively managed to pull off wearing a skimpy Wonder Woman outfit for Halloween on Monday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians producer was seen in the red-white-and-blue outfit as she posed in her Hidden Hills, California mansion. The star later hammed it up with her 38-yar-old daughter Khloé Kardashian.
Drake and 21 Savage sued for $4 Million after using fake Vogue covers in album promo
Drake and 21 Savage's fake Vogue cover has landed them in some scolding water. The legendary fashion magazine is suing the artists for replicating and faking a front cover in order to promote their new album Her Loss. According to legal documents obtained by E! News, Condé Nast, the media...
Sarah Shahi is radiant on the red carpet in cream gown at London premiere of Black Adam
Star of Sex/Life Sarah Shahi looked radiant as she stepped out on the red carpet at the London premiere of the highly anticipated movie Black Adam. The film, which has been in the works for over 15 years according to co-star and executive producer Dwayne Johnson, is due out in theaters this Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Lindsay Lohan gushes about new husband Bader Shammas while promoting comeback Christmas romantic comedy
Lindsay Lohan gushed about new husband Bader Shammas on Thursday while promoting her new Christmas film on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 36-year-old actress was first congratulated by show host Jimmy, 48, on getting married and he asked her how married life was going. "It's great. It's amazing...
Why Khloe Kardashian didn’t want Tristan Thompson to pay for True’s birthday party
Tristan Thompson wasn't at daughter True's 4th birthday party due to a scheduled basketball game, but he wanted to cover the entire bill for the cat-themed celebration, as seen in the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians. However, Khloé Kardashian made it clear she wasn't in love with the gesture.
Henry Cavill announces he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia for Netflix's The Witcher season 4
Some devastating news for Netflix's The Witcher series. Lead actor Henry Cavill -- who recently confirmed he will be returning to the DC Superman franchise as the Man of Steel -- announced he will be leaving the show as Geralt of Rivia, and will be replaced by Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth.
Ariana Grande and Liz Gilles win Halloween 2022 with masterful recreation of 'Best in Show' scenes
Long-time pals, Ariana Grande and Liz Gilles have officially won Halloween 2022 with masterful recreation of Best in Show scenes. Ahead of the holiday, on Friday, the 29-year-old Victorious co-stars shared a joint Instagram post that featured photos and videos of themselves transformed into characters from the 2000 mockumentary comedy, Best in Show.
Aubrey Plaza joins cast of upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven Of Chaos with Kathryn Hahn
Aubrey Plaza has been cast in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven Of Chaos starring Kathryn Hahn. The 38-year-old actress will join Kathryn, 49, who reprises her role of Agatha Harkness, in an undisclosed role, according to an article on Wednesday (Nov. 2) by Deadline. Manx actor Joe Locke, 19,...
Devin Booker proves he and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever!
On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever. In the...
Dixie D'Amelio shares premenstrual dysphoric disorder diagnosis
Dixie D'Amelio is taking the time to open up about her health and bring awareness to a health condition many won't have heard of before. During a recent Instagram Live, the 21-year-old shared that she was diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, also known as PMDD. "I kind of took a...
Taylor Swift net worth: How much is the Midnights artist worth?
Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter who debuted in the music industry in the year 2006 and has a long list of popular and chart-topping songs to her credit. She sang her first song when she was 15 years old. This year she was the youngest singer to have won 4 Grammy Awards for that song. This young singer had made a different place in the hearts of people with her voice.
