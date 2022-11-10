ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Krewe of Endymion announces 2023 parade route

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Endymion has released its 2023 parade route. The Super Krewe will return to the Mid-City route on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. The parade will begin at Orleans Avenue to Carrollton Avenue then turn left on Canal. The parade will travel down Canal...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Bayou King Fest to celebrate all things in Elvis

COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Bayou King Fest is coming to Covington next week. Fans of all things Elvis are invited to attend from Nov. 17-20. The festival is located at the Fuhrmann Theater on West 23rd Avenue. For more information on the fest, click here.
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Get your cheap eats at these 10 NOLA spots

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for a quick bite and not wanting to spend much, we've got a list for you courtesy of our friends at Yelp New Orleans. Check out these spots in the Crescent City if you're looking for some cheap eats. You can find these restaurants in several different neighborhoods.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After the long-awaited return of Hubig’s Pies, fans around the New Orleans area can now get their hands on the iconic treat. A paper-wrapping machine snag delayed the initial launch, but the hand-held pastries finally hit store shelves Wednesday morning. So far, a number of local grocery stores report having the fan-favorite item in stock.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Coroner ID's two men killed in November shootings

Two men killed in shootings early this month were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Lane Mouney, 30, and Samer Foudeh, 42. Mouney was found dead by Harbor Police on Nov. 3. Officers found him lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Florida Avenue and France Street at around 9:30 p.m. He died of injuries caused by a gunshot wound, the coroner said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Slidell teen donates organs to help others after deadly crash

SLIDELL, La. — Christian Tullis’ family hopes his story shows others just how precious life can be. "If you have children or loved ones, hug them every day, tell them you love them,” his father, Danny Tullis, said. Christian, 16, was a standout athlete at Pope John...
SLIDELL, LA
theadvocate.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place

Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
METAIRIE, LA

