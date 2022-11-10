Read full article on original website
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Krewe of Endymion announces 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Endymion has released its 2023 parade route. The Super Krewe will return to the Mid-City route on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. The parade will begin at Orleans Avenue to Carrollton Avenue then turn left on Canal. The parade will travel down Canal...
WDSU
Louisiana Bayou King Fest to celebrate all things in Elvis
COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Bayou King Fest is coming to Covington next week. Fans of all things Elvis are invited to attend from Nov. 17-20. The festival is located at the Fuhrmann Theater on West 23rd Avenue. For more information on the fest, click here.
WDSU
Get your cheap eats at these 10 NOLA spots
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for a quick bite and not wanting to spend much, we've got a list for you courtesy of our friends at Yelp New Orleans. Check out these spots in the Crescent City if you're looking for some cheap eats. You can find these restaurants in several different neighborhoods.
Anita Baker is coming to New Orleans to celebrate 40 years as a songstress
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced she will be going on tour 40 years after her first debut album. Last year after taking to Twitter to announce to fans that she has earned back the rights to her masters, Baker will officially be going on tour next year starting […]
WDSU
South Claiborne Avenue Church says they were robbed of essential equipment
NEW ORLEANS — Ebeneezer Baptist Church on South Claiborne Avenue says it was robbed of essential video and sound equipment Sunday morning. The church says thieves broke into the church to take the equipment that they rely on to get the word out to people that can't attend the church in person.
WDSU
Organizers behind recall effort of New Orleans mayor providing signature update
Organizers behind the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be holding a news conference on Tuesday. The news conference will be held on the steps of City Hall. Organizers plan to provide an update on the signatures needed in the recall effort. The news conference begins at...
NOLA.com
Triple shooting at edge of Treme leaves 1 dead, New Orleans police say
A man is dead and two more people are hospitalized after a triple shooting at the edge of the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said early Monday. The gunfire was reported at 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue (map). A 41-year-old man was taken to...
fox8live.com
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After the long-awaited return of Hubig’s Pies, fans around the New Orleans area can now get their hands on the iconic treat. A paper-wrapping machine snag delayed the initial launch, but the hand-held pastries finally hit store shelves Wednesday morning. So far, a number of local grocery stores report having the fan-favorite item in stock.
Four people shot in five hours in New Orleans
It was a violent Sunday night and early Monday morning in the Crescent City. Around 9:00pm, bullets were flying in the St. Roch neighborhood. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting
Multiple shot, 2 killed in violent night across New Orleans
Multiple investigations are underway after a violent night in New Orleans saw multiple people shot, two people killed, and police searching for answers on Monday (Nov. 14). Here's what we know so far.
WDSU
Severn Drainage Improvement Project wraps up; Metairie traffic and businesses flow as normal
METAIRIE, La. — The flow of traffic and business now moving forward, 14 months behind schedule. Jefferson Parish Director of Public Works Mark Drewes says the Severn Drainage Improvement Project wrapped late Friday and lanes between West Esplanade Avenue and Veterans Memorial Boulevard opened shortly after. He says now...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for suspect who burglarized Booker T. Washington High School
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect in connection with the burglary of Booker T. Washington High School. According to police, the pictured suspect burglarized the school twice in three days. The first burglary occurred on Nov. 6 just before 9 p.m....
NOLA.com
New Orleans Coroner ID's two men killed in November shootings
Two men killed in shootings early this month were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Lane Mouney, 30, and Samer Foudeh, 42. Mouney was found dead by Harbor Police on Nov. 3. Officers found him lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Florida Avenue and France Street at around 9:30 p.m. He died of injuries caused by a gunshot wound, the coroner said.
Man pulled from car, beaten and carjacked, the NOPD says
Detectives have released pictures of three suspects accused of beating a man and stealing his car outside his Algiers home late Friday (Nov. 11) night.
WDSU
Slidell teen donates organs to help others after deadly crash
SLIDELL, La. — Christian Tullis’ family hopes his story shows others just how precious life can be. "If you have children or loved ones, hug them every day, tell them you love them,” his father, Danny Tullis, said. Christian, 16, was a standout athlete at Pope John...
theadvocate.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish looking for public input as it addresses drainage issues
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Tammany Parish are asking residents to help identify areas with poor drainage. A public meeting will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in council chambers at the Towers Building in Slidell. The meeting is part of a larger, $900,000...
NOLA.com
French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place
Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
WDSU
New Orleans Police confiscate 39 guns in the French Quarter over Halloween weekend
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced they made 39 firearm arrests in the 8th District, which covers the French Quarter, between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31. Thirty-three of those arrests were on Bourbon Street and two of the guns taken are linked to shootings elsewhere in the city.
NOLA.com
Where can you buy Hubig's pies in New Orleans? These stores are selling the famous hand pies.
Hubig's Pies are back in stores after a long 10 years. Here's where you can find them in the New Orleans metro area. Rouses stores got the pies first, starting with the Uptown location at 4500 Tchoupitoulas St. The pies will be going out Wednesday to other Rouses locations in...
