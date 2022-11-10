Read full article on original website
Gipson signs Letter of Intent with the University of the Cumberlands
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kara Gipson was a key piece of South Warren’s success this past season on the volleyball court. Gipson will be taking her talents to the University of the Cumberlands becoming a Patriots volleyball student-athlete. The spartan senior tells us why she chose to continue...
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating cold case
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says officials are actively investigating a cold case from the year 2000. The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is investigating the disappearance of Peggy Sue Ashley. The sheriff’s office says Ashley’s last known location was in Scottsville in the early morning hours on July 29, 2000.
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office announces safety checkpoints
FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting traffic safety checkpoints through Dec. 9. During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles or operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.
Section of Burkesville Road in Barren County closed after fatal crash
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one death in a multiple-vehicle crash. Priddy says three vehicles are involved in the wreck near the 6700 block of Burkesville Road. As of around 9:30 a.m., the portion of Burkesville Road between Vernon School Road...
Man charged after Barren County inmate sustains injuries
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police charged a man Sunday after they say an inmate assaulted another inmate. Yesterday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the Barren County Detention Center for a medical emergency complaint. After investigating, police say they learned an inmate identified as Austin T. Brown had assaulted...
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Girl Scouts of America
On today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought you by German American Bank, we met with Ginny Phfol. Ginny is scout leader of local Girl Scout Troop 2898 of Bowling Green and came to tell us about a local event. A free camp and recruitment activity is happening this Saturday, November 19th at Houchens Program Center. This event will be from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM and is perfect for those interested in joining in any way. This event isn’t only for potential scout members but for folks who want to be leaders too. They have tons of activities planned for the day like nature hikes, slingshots, crafts and rock painting just to name a few.
WKU sets program record with 19 3s in 127-61 win
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Luke Frampton made six of Western Kentucky’s program-record 19 3-pointers and the Hilltoppers defeated Kentucky State 127-61 on Saturday night. Jairus Hamilton added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Emmanuel Akot had 17 points, Dayvion McKnight 16, Dontaie Allen 15 and Khristian Lander 13.
PET OF THE DAY – Angelica
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Angelica. This sweet little kitten is only two months old and loves to be held. She is waiting to find her forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. You can view Angelica and other available shelter pets on the shelter’s Petfinder website here.
Tis the season… for cyber scams
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Tis the season for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but when it comes to online shopping, not all huge steals are great deals. Better Business Bureau Director of Strategic Marketing Whitney Adkins said, “At this time of year, we start to see reports from folks who say ‘I bought this online and it never arrived,’ or ‘It did arrive, but it is absolutely not what I ordered.'”
