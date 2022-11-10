Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says he's getting rid of 'Twitter for iPhone' labels, which people used to catch Android brands and ambassadors tweeting from Apple devices
Elon Musk says Twitter will get rid of source labels indicating the device a tweet was sent from. Twitter says on its help center that the labels help users "determine how much you trust the content." Some on Twitter have used the labels to catch tweets promoting Android phones sent...
Captain Sully and Whoopi Goldberg are among the latest celebrities announcing they quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed at the end of October. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter...
Musician says he set up a fake Tesla account on Twitter to show how 'thin-skinned' Elon Musk was
A musician says he set up a fake Tesla account to show Elon Musk was "thin-skinned." Connor Musarra said in a TikTok the Twitter account was suspended after around six hours. He said Musk "introduced a new level of unmanageable insanity" with his verification plan, per Newsweek. A musician says...
Twitter engineer who was fired publicly by Elon Musk and locked out of his laptop calls the company a 'bunch of cowards'
A Twitter engineer who was reportedly fired by Elon Musk told Forbes the firm was a "bunch of cowards." Musk had tweeted to say "he's fired" after Eric Frohnhoefer questioned him on Twitter. Frohnhoefer said the company had not formally spoken to him about his sudden dismissal, per Forbes. A...
A Twitter manager says laid-off engineers he's rehired are 'weak, lazy, unmotivated'
The senior manager criticized the engineers he'd rehired and said "they may even be against an Elon Twitter," according to a screenshot seen on Blind.
'This dude is bullshit': Elon Musk describes the first time he met now-disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Elon Musk said his "bullshit meter was redlining" after meeting with Sam Bankman-Fried. His remarks came during a Twitter Space discussion with 60,000 attendees early Saturday morning. Musk said he felt there was "something wrong" during the discussion. Elon Musk is piling on after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried, the...
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, says she plans to go to space next year
Jeff Bezos flew into space last year, and soon it'll be his girlfriend's turn. Lauren Sánchez told CNN in an interview published Monday that she plans to go to space sometime in 2023. A former reporter and anchor, Sánchez is also a trained helicopter pilot and founded an aerial...
Former Twitter engineer tweets photo of locked-out laptop hours after Musk Tweets 'he's fired' over public disagreement
Eric Frohnhoefer, a staff software engineer at Twitter, publicly disagreed with Elon Musk about the social platform's performance on Android devices.
Elon Musk bluntly rejects former T-Mobile CEO's offer to replace him and run Twitter instead
Former T-Mobile boss John Legere suggested running Twitter for Elon Musk. Musk replied to Legere, saying "no" and that a technologist was needed to run Twitter. Twitter's owner recently snubbed other business figures' advice, including a suggestion from Mark Cuban. Elon Musk has turned down an offer from the former...
Amazon will reportedly lay off 10,000 workers. Here are the other major US companies that have made cuts so far, from Meta to Twitter.
Amazon reportedly will be the next company to start slashing its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
How much YouTube pays for 1 million views, according to creators
Getting 1 million views can mean a big payout for YouTube creators who earn money from its Partner Program. Here's how much the social platform pays.
A fired Twitter engineer urged remaining employees to 'disobey' Elon Musk, calling it their 'moral duty' to challenge the new billionaire owner
Twitter reportedly cut about 20 employees overnight who had publicly and privately pushed back against Musk since the takeover.
Elon Musk plans to come after Twitter's free lunches, days after telling employees they're no longer allowed to work from home: report
Days after slashing half of Twitter's workforce and U-turning on its remote work policy, new CEO Elon Musk is mulling another cost-cutting strategy: charging for meals that were previously provided for free at the company headquarters in San Francisco. The conversation surrounding free meals at Twitter headquarters began on Friday,...
Star quarterback and FTX investor Tom Brady just changed his Twitter profile photo from the Bitcoin laser eyes meme, signaling the end of an era for crypto
Tom Brady just signaled the end of an era for crypto with a quiet change of his Twitter profile photo. Brady switched his profile photo from the "laser eyes" meme, which symbolized bullishness in Bitcoin. Brady was one of the final holdouts after many celebrities quietly changed their photos amid...
Tumblr Users Are Being As Cringe As Possible To Keep Out Twitter Trolls, And I Can't Believe It's Actually Working
I swear to GOD, if Twitter users ruin Tumblr, too...
Netflix Continues Crusade Against Password Sharing with New Remote Sign Out Feature
Netflix is taking another step in its mission to prevent password sharing — this time by allowing subscribers to log out of a device remotely. The new feature, which launches today, is called Manage Account Access and Devices, and gives users the ability to sign out of their Netflix account easily if they’re logged in somewhere else.
People Are Sharing Unexpected, Specific Things That Should Be Way Cheaper Than They Actually Are, And I Agree With A Lot Of These
"If I get declined, that’s $25-$100 I’m never gonna see again. Even if I’m approved, they don’t apply it to your security deposit or your first month’s rent or anything. It’s a waste."
Comments / 0