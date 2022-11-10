ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

4-year-old shot and killed in Muncie, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested. According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m. Police confirmed a […]
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested for alleged role in deadly shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested last week for his alleged role in the northeast side shooting of a woman who died two days later, IMPD said Sunday. Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, IMPD officers responded to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane, near the intersection of 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman dead, man injured in Carmel shooting

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police were called Saturday morning a little after 8:20 a.m. and asked to do a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136 Street.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Off-duty Indy firefighter sentenced after attacking 69-year-old man, may return to active duty

INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty Indianapolis firefighter has been sentenced for attacking a former state lawmaker after a Colts game last year. Thomas Gatto was charged with felony battery resulting in moderate injury and criminal recklessness after he shoved former Indiana state representative Pat Kiely to the ground near the Indiana Statehouse in September of 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Sheriff investigates after 15-year-old North student found dead inside home

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – UPDATE: The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office (BCCO) has identified the teen as 15-year-old Amy Rodriguez. Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said an autopsy has been ordered and his office is working with authorities to investigate the death. Original: The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is...
TAYLORSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers

A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were accused of excessive force during arrests made during the May 2020 protests in downtown Indianapolis. Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers. A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Jury trial continued for IMPD officers accused of excessive force

INDIANAPOLIS — A jury trial scheduled to begin Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers accused of excessive force has been continued. Officers Johnathan Horlock and Nathaniel Schauwecker are accused of using excessive force during the arrests of Ivore Westfield and Rachael Harding on May 31, 2020. The women said they were trying to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway

FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
FRANKLIN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1

INDIANAPOLIS – A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 near Mann Road on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Police said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Franklin man with domestic violence history arrested after girlfriend’s ‘suspicious’ death

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Franklin arrested 49-year-old Johnathan Baker for a probation violation and handgun possession after they found his girlfriend dead inside her home. Police and family identified the woman as 47-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Investigators say they were initially called to the home on Woodfield Boulevard at 1:46 a.m. Saturday for an attempted […]
FRANKLIN, IN
wfft.com

Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police was sentenced Thursday to one year of home detention. Tyler Newby, 32, also was sentenced to four years...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

