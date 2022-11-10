Read full article on original website
4-year-old shot and killed in Muncie, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested. According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m. Police confirmed a […]
Woman killed in north side shooting was mother of suspect's girlfriend
The woman killed in a shooting last week on the city's north side was the mother of the suspect's girlfriend, court documents reveal.
Robbed at gunpoint: east side worker recounts weekend incident
What happened on Sunday is still fresh on the mind of a man who works at T-Mobile on the city’s east side – near 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.
IMPD: Man arrested for alleged role in deadly shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested last week for his alleged role in the northeast side shooting of a woman who died two days later, IMPD said Sunday. Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, IMPD officers responded to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane, near the intersection of 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot.
Police: Shots fired during home invasion robbery on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said shots were fired during a home invasion robbery at a home on the northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Northwest District officers responded around 9 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 4000 block of Autumn Crest Court for a reported home invasion with […]
4-year-old boy dead in Muncie shooting; Mother, boyfriend arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend for neglect in the death of a 4-year-old who died after being shot in Muncie on Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting shortly after noon in the 1500 block of South Burlington Drive, near East Memorial Drive. The...
Woman dead, man injured in Carmel shooting
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police were called Saturday morning a little after 8:20 a.m. and asked to do a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136 Street.
Off-duty Indy firefighter sentenced after attacking 69-year-old man, may return to active duty
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty Indianapolis firefighter has been sentenced for attacking a former state lawmaker after a Colts game last year. Thomas Gatto was charged with felony battery resulting in moderate injury and criminal recklessness after he shoved former Indiana state representative Pat Kiely to the ground near the Indiana Statehouse in September of 2021.
Sheriff investigates after 15-year-old North student found dead inside home
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – UPDATE: The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office (BCCO) has identified the teen as 15-year-old Amy Rodriguez. Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said an autopsy has been ordered and his office is working with authorities to investigate the death. Original: The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is...
Early morning I-465 crash claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers
A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were accused of excessive force during arrests made during the May 2020 protests in downtown Indianapolis. Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers. A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were...
Jury trial continued for IMPD officers accused of excessive force
INDIANAPOLIS — A jury trial scheduled to begin Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers accused of excessive force has been continued. Officers Johnathan Horlock and Nathaniel Schauwecker are accused of using excessive force during the arrests of Ivore Westfield and Rachael Harding on May 31, 2020. The women said they were trying to […]
Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway
FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
2 inmates captured in helicopter search after leaving New Castle correctional facility
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two inmates enjoyed 2 hours of freedom from an Indiana correctional facility after walking out of their housing Monday. 20-year-old Austin Bolton and 19-year-old Keegan Brooks left New Castle Correctional Facility around 5 p.m., the Indiana Dept. of Corrections said. The pair was found two hours later and taken into custody, […]
IMPD: Man arrested for murder after woman shot and killed
IMPD said detectives determined Hubbard to be the suspect and arrested him for murder.
Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1
INDIANAPOLIS – A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 near Mann Road on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Police said...
Franklin man with domestic violence history arrested after girlfriend’s ‘suspicious’ death
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Franklin arrested 49-year-old Johnathan Baker for a probation violation and handgun possession after they found his girlfriend dead inside her home. Police and family identified the woman as 47-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Investigators say they were initially called to the home on Woodfield Boulevard at 1:46 a.m. Saturday for an attempted […]
Woman dies 2 days after being shot on Indy's northeast side
A woman has died after she was shot earlier this week on the city's northeast side, according to IMPD and the Marion County Coroner's Office.
Tyler Newby sentenced to home detention for shooting, killing man during 2020 Indy riot
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Newby will serve one year of home detention after being found guilty of reckless homicide last month by a judge. Prosecutors originally pursued a murder charge for Newby, who was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of protests and rioting in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020. […]
Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police was sentenced Thursday to one year of home detention. Tyler Newby, 32, also was sentenced to four years...
