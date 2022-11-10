Read full article on original website
Rodriguez sent to prison after entering no contest plea to 2nd degree CSC
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) A Coldwater man was sent to prison on Monday morning in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered a no contest plea to a charge of second degree criminal sexual conduct. 36-year-old Adan George Rodriguez was ordered to serve between two and 15 years in the Michigan...
1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting
A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please contact police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected], or through Facebook Messenger. When calling, please reference case 22GOS04032.
60-year-old man killed in crash between truck, motorcycle in Ingham County
INGHAM COUNTY, MI -- Alcohol may have played a role in a fatal collision between a truck and motorcycle Friday evening, police said. At about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of Stockbridge Road and Dexter Trail, north of Stockbridge.
BUSINESS BEAT: Two BCSD Correction Officers complete academy training
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Corrections Officers Richard Norton and Tristian Spaulding recently completed a local corrections officer training academy held at Lansing Community College. The four-week academy offers what the Sheriff’s Office calls a comprehensive, interactive instruction program in various...
‘He took me for a beautiful ride,’ father says of son slain near Western’s campus
KALAMAZOO, MI — Hours before 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed over a disagreement near Western Michigan University, he had been out for a meal, enjoying chicken wings and nachos with his dad. “I was able to give him a hug and tell him I loved him before...
Drunk driving suspect formally charged in St. Joseph County fatal crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A suspected drunk driver who authorities say fled the scene after causing a fatal crash that killed a 6-month-old Mendon boy last week has been charged. 24-year-old Jimenez Lopez was arraigned in St. Joseph County District Court this past Monday with failure...
Portage man killed in Sprinkle Road crash
A 51-year-old Portage man is dead after a crash on Sprinkle Road near the I-94 overpass Monday morning.
Expert sheds light on cyberattack after MI schools hit with ransomware
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – School leaders in Jackson and Hillsdale County said staff are working around the clock to investigate a ransomware attack that locked the district accounts. Officials with the Jackson Intermediate School District say they found the issue over the weekend. A cyber security expert said criminals are increasingly going after large organizations […]
Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
Plainwell man arrested for allegedly assaulting, shoving a woman to the ground
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday police were called to a home where a 31-year-old Plainwell man damaged his girlfriend's vehicle by kicking it and breaking the window, according to Plainwell Public Safety. The couple was arguing at the home near N Sherwood Avenue and Floral Avenue in...
Car crash injures one person in Cass County, road conditions believed to be a factor
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single car crash early Sunday morning. The incident happened on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive in Jefferson Township, sheriff's deputies said. Lost control: Vicksburg man dead after crashing into tree on Sprinkle Road. After investigation, deputies confirmed...
State police: Speed likely factor in rollover crash, 3 teens hospitalized
Michigan State Police is investigating a rollover crash that sent three teenagers, including the driver, to the hospital.
Court docs: Woman accused in stabbing of daughter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman accused of stabbing a female victim identified as her daughter multiple times during a domestic dispute could now face upwards of 3 to 16 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 32-year-old India Gray...
Three Sturgis teens injured in St. Joseph County rollover crash
FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three teenagers from Sturgis were injured Friday morning in a single vehicle roll-over crash that took place on Franks Avenue south of Ivanhoe Street in St. Joseph County’s Fawn River Township. Michigan State Police at the Marshall post say it happened at...
Police release name of Kalamazoo man, 21, killed in shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of person killed in a shooting early Friday. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Nov. 11, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Salter arrived at a Kalamazoo hospital around 3 a.m., where he died from his injuries....
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
1 killed in Kalamazoo shooting
A 21-year-old is dead following an early Friday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
Jackson and Hillsdale County schools remain closed after ransomware attack
JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Students in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will not attend classes for a second consecutive day following a computer system outage caused by a ransomware attack this past weekend. Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley issued a statement Monday evening stating that although security...
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
