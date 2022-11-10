ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please contact police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected], or through Facebook Messenger. When calling, please reference case 22GOS04032.
GOSHEN, IN
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Two BCSD Correction Officers complete academy training

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Corrections Officers Richard Norton and Tristian Spaulding recently completed a local corrections officer training academy held at Lansing Community College. The four-week academy offers what the Sheriff’s Office calls a comprehensive, interactive instruction program in various...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Expert sheds light on cyberattack after MI schools hit with ransomware

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – School leaders in Jackson and Hillsdale County said staff are working around the clock to investigate a ransomware attack that locked the district accounts. Officials with the Jackson Intermediate School District say they found the issue over the weekend. A cyber security expert said criminals are increasingly going after large organizations […]
abc57.com

Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Woman accused in stabbing of daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman accused of stabbing a female victim identified as her daughter multiple times during a domestic dispute could now face upwards of 3 to 16 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 32-year-old India Gray...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wtvbam.com

Three Sturgis teens injured in St. Joseph County rollover crash

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three teenagers from Sturgis were injured Friday morning in a single vehicle roll-over crash that took place on Franks Avenue south of Ivanhoe Street in St. Joseph County’s Fawn River Township. Michigan State Police at the Marshall post say it happened at...
STURGIS, MI
wtvbam.com

Jackson and Hillsdale County schools remain closed after ransomware attack

JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Students in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will not attend classes for a second consecutive day following a computer system outage caused by a ransomware attack this past weekend. Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley issued a statement Monday evening stating that although security...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy