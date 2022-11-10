D.C. AG Sues Washington Commanders’ Dan Snyder, the NFL and Rodger Goodell

G Fiume/Getty

The D.C. attorney general announced a lawsuit against the Washington Commanders on Thursday, accusing the team, its owner, the league and its commissioner, Roger Goodell, of colluding to mislead customers. The news comes on the heels of a year-long investigation into the team and its owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder, for alleged workplace harassment and sexual misconduct. The AG, Karl Racine, a Democrat, accused the Snyders and the league of lying to fans and investors about cooperating with the investigation, purporting that the misconduct was limited. Hours ahead of the announcement, a spokesperson for the Commanders attempted to deflect from the news by sharing a statement condemning the AG's failure to tackle rising crime in the city — citing an August assault and robbery suffered by their running back, Brian Robinson. “Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them,” tweeted Robinson’s agent, Ryan Williams. The defendants collectively face millions in potential penalties.

