Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Over Antisemitism
After several days of silence, Nike announced it has suspended its business relationship with Kyrie Irving due to his peddling of antisemitic conspiracy theories. The company will not launch the Kyrie 8. Front Office Sports requested a comment from Nike on Thursday evening. In a statement to Front Office Sports...
The Next Washington Commanders Owner May Not Be The Highest Bidder
Dan Snyder’s final major decision as owner of the Washington Commanders could be choosing his replacement — and he doesn’t have to take the highest bidder. That could complicate a potential purchase by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the leading contender mentioned to Front Office Sports by bankers and team executives interviewed since Snyder announced Wednesday that he was exploring a sale.
The Top Contenders To Purchase The Washington Commanders
Dan Snyder went on camera with ESPN and defended himself after years of public outrage. “They’ve been very supportive,” Snyder said of his fellow owners. “They’ve been great.”. That was in 2014, when the Washington owner’s sole debacle was the offensive team name. Snyder hasn’t done...
Adidas Expected to Hire Puma CEO
A new chapter is being written in the decades-long saga of two of the best-known brands for sneakers and apparel. Adidas is reportedly expected to hire outgoing Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden to replace CEO Kasper Rørsted when he leaves the company next year. Gulden would not be able...
Netflix Interested in Purchasing Pro Sports Leagues, Rights
Netflix was nearly an owner of a pro sports league, and it’s not backing down from the thought of buying other leagues — for the right price. The streaming giant was in discussions to purchase the World Surf League late last year, according to The Wall Street Journal, but those discussions fell apart when the sides couldn’t agree on a price tag.
FTX Bankruptcy Sinks Heat Arena’s $135M Deal
One of the most high-profile sports venue naming rights deals in recent memory lasted less than two years. The Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County are ending their deal with crypto exchange FTX, which announced it filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Miami-Dade, which owns the Heat’s arena, agreed to a 19-year,...
ESPN+ Rises But Disney Misses Revenue Expectations
Disney continues to build toward profitability in streaming, with ESPN+ acting as a stabilizing force. The media giant brought in $20.15 billion in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter ending Oct. 1, a 9% increase from the same period last year. ESPN+ led among the companies streaming services with 42%...
Odell Beckham Jr. Alleges in Lawsuit Nike Owes Him More Than $20M
Odell Beckham Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Nike that alleges the shoe giant withheld millions of dollars in the free-agent receiver’s endorsement deal. Beckham took to Twitter Monday night to explain why he’s taking legal action via a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed in an Oregon court. “Today, I’m...
Amazon Makes History With $1T Loss, Bounces Back
Amazon has endured historic losses over the past year, but it’s still gunning for top-value sports rights. The media and ecommerce giant briefly held the distinction of being the only public company to lose $1 trillion in market value. A slump over the last month led to a drop...
Adidas to Sell Yeezy-Based Designs Despite Kanye West Split
Adidas will sell shoes derived from Yeezy designs — despite cutting ties with Ye last month. “We own all the IP, we own all the designs, we own all the versions and new colorways, so it’s our IP, it’s our product,” Adidas finance chief Harm Ohlmeyer told the Wall Street Journal.
Liverpool Could Launch Bidding War Between Richest Sports Owners
Fenway Sports Group’s sale of Liverpool FC could spark a bidding war between the world’s two richest sports team owners. Mukesh Ambani, owner of the Indian Premier League’s Mumbai Indians, is interested in the Premier League club — but he may face opposition from Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who has recently been linked to Liverpool as well.
Tennis Australia Inks Record Broadcasting Deal
Tennis Australia has agreed to its biggest media rights deal ever. The governing body announced a broadcast extension with domestic commercial network Nine from 2025-2029 worth more than $283 million. The price tag doesn’t take into account advertising rights, retained rights, and promotion, which make the agreement even more valuable...
FTX Failure Leaves Big-Money Venue Sponsorship Voids
The failures of Enron and Adelphia left teams scrambling two decades ago, not unlike the situation for the Miami Heat — along with county officials — and UC Berkeley in the wake of FTX’s bankruptcy filing on Friday. One expert who has negotiated naming rights deals laid...
