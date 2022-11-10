ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Office Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Over Antisemitism

After several days of silence, Nike announced it has suspended its business relationship with Kyrie Irving due to his peddling of antisemitic conspiracy theories. The company will not launch the Kyrie 8. Front Office Sports requested a comment from Nike on Thursday evening. In a statement to Front Office Sports...
Front Office Sports

The Next Washington Commanders Owner May Not Be The Highest Bidder

Dan Snyder’s final major decision as owner of the Washington Commanders could be choosing his replacement — and he doesn’t have to take the highest bidder. That could complicate a potential purchase by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the leading contender mentioned to Front Office Sports by bankers and team executives interviewed since Snyder announced Wednesday that he was exploring a sale.
WASHINGTON STATE
Front Office Sports

Adidas Expected to Hire Puma CEO

A new chapter is being written in the decades-long saga of two of the best-known brands for sneakers and apparel. Adidas is reportedly expected to hire outgoing Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden to replace CEO Kasper Rørsted when he leaves the company next year. Gulden would not be able...
Front Office Sports

Netflix Interested in Purchasing Pro Sports Leagues, Rights

Netflix was nearly an owner of a pro sports league, and it’s not backing down from the thought of buying other leagues — for the right price. The streaming giant was in discussions to purchase the World Surf League late last year, according to The Wall Street Journal, but those discussions fell apart when the sides couldn’t agree on a price tag.
Front Office Sports

ESPN+ Rises But Disney Misses Revenue Expectations

Disney continues to build toward profitability in streaming, with ESPN+ acting as a stabilizing force. The media giant brought in $20.15 billion in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter ending Oct. 1, a 9% increase from the same period last year. ESPN+ led among the companies streaming services with 42%...
Front Office Sports

Amazon Makes History With $1T Loss, Bounces Back

Amazon has endured historic losses over the past year, but it’s still gunning for top-value sports rights. The media and ecommerce giant briefly held the distinction of being the only public company to lose $1 trillion in market value. A slump over the last month led to a drop...
Front Office Sports

Adidas to Sell Yeezy-Based Designs Despite Kanye West Split

Adidas will sell shoes derived from Yeezy designs — despite cutting ties with Ye last month. “We own all the IP, we own all the designs, we own all the versions and new colorways, so it’s our IP, it’s our product,” Adidas finance chief Harm Ohlmeyer told the Wall Street Journal.
Front Office Sports

Liverpool Could Launch Bidding War Between Richest Sports Owners

Fenway Sports Group’s sale of Liverpool FC could spark a bidding war between the world’s two richest sports team owners. Mukesh Ambani, owner of the Indian Premier League’s Mumbai Indians, is interested in the Premier League club — but he may face opposition from Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who has recently been linked to Liverpool as well.
Front Office Sports

Tennis Australia Inks Record Broadcasting Deal

Tennis Australia has agreed to its biggest media rights deal ever. The governing body announced a broadcast extension with domestic commercial network Nine from 2025-2029 worth more than $283 million. The price tag doesn’t take into account advertising rights, retained rights, and promotion, which make the agreement even more valuable...
Front Office Sports

FTX Failure Leaves Big-Money Venue Sponsorship Voids

The failures of Enron and Adelphia left teams scrambling two decades ago, not unlike the situation for the Miami Heat — along with county officials — and UC Berkeley in the wake of FTX’s bankruptcy filing on Friday. One expert who has negotiated naming rights deals laid...
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy