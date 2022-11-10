HOGAN LEAVES AN ANEMIC STATE GOP. BUT WHY? Republican Larry Hogan is one of the most popular governors in modern state history, but the star power never translated into political gains for the Maryland GOP he will leave behind. His sky-high popularity didn’t boost the rest of the state’s Republican Party, whether moderates or Trump-style firebrands. Hogan, who is weighing a presidential run, had raised millions for Maryland Republicans. But the term-limited governor is leaving the state party where it was eight years ago: rife with infighting and without a clear path forward. Erin Cox/The Washington Post.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO