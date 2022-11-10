Read full article on original website
How Do Maryland Privacy Laws Compare to Other States?
The United States experiences more data breaches than any other country. Due to rising privacy concerns, Maryland has recently updated its laws to protect consumers from cybersecurity threats. But will it be enough? And how are other states in the US reacting to the challenges of data breaches in today’s digital world?
State Roundup: Moore names leadership team; Dirk Haire won’t seek reelection to state GOP chairmanship; leads in two county exec races narrowing
MOORE NAMES LEADERSHIP TEAM: Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) on Monday announced key members for his leadership team, appointments that he said will complement his history-making ticket. Lateshia Beachum/The Washington Post. Fagan Harris, a product of Maryland public schools, will become Moore’s chief of staff. The pick was one of...
State Roundup: Hogan leaves an anemic state GOP; expectations high for Gov. Wes Moore; Parrott concedes to Trone
HOGAN LEAVES AN ANEMIC STATE GOP. BUT WHY? Republican Larry Hogan is one of the most popular governors in modern state history, but the star power never translated into political gains for the Maryland GOP he will leave behind. His sky-high popularity didn’t boost the rest of the state’s Republican Party, whether moderates or Trump-style firebrands. Hogan, who is weighing a presidential run, had raised millions for Maryland Republicans. But the term-limited governor is leaving the state party where it was eight years ago: rife with infighting and without a clear path forward. Erin Cox/The Washington Post.
State Roundup: Moore begins transition, headed by LG-elect Miller; meets with Hogan
MOORE ANNOUNCES TRANSITION PLANS: The transition between Gov. Larry Hogan’s and Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administrations officially got underway Thursday as Moore announced who will be leading his transition process and both the outgoing and incoming governors met at the State House in Annapolis. Hannah Gaskill and Sam Janesch/Baltimore Sun.
A model program for fighting climate change is at a crossroads in Md. and neighboring states
The coal-fired Chalk Point power plant in Prince George’s County was recently closed. Maryland is part of a regional program to limit emissions from power plants. Photo courtesy of the Integration and Application Network, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. Sometimes, states fight climate change in dramatic and...
Maryland results: Van Hollen wins second term, one US House race may surprise
WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, won a bid for a second term on Tuesday, easily defeating Republican challenger Chris Chaffee. Most Maryland Democrats won the House races they were expected to win. The exception could be Rep. David Trone, who on Wednesday was trailing Republican challenger Neil Parrott in the 6th District, which stretches from Montgomery County into western Maryland.
State Roundup: Stumped, Cox concedes; expectations for Moore administration are high; Parrott leads Trone; Pittman behind but confident
COX CONCEDES; STILL STUMPED BY MASSIVE LOSS: Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox acknowledged on Wednesday that he is struggling to reconcile what he observed and felt on the campaign trail with the results reported by the state Board of Elections. Nonetheless, the Frederick County lawmaker phoned Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) to offer congratulations and to wish him well as the state’s new leader. Bruce DePuyt/Maryland Matters.
Wes Moore becomes Maryland first Black governor
Wes Moore, a best-selling author, Rhodes Scholar and Afghan war veteran who has never held elected office, was chosen Tuesday as the 63rd governor of Maryland and the first African American to hold the state’s highest office. “What an amazing night, and what an improbable journey.” Moore said. “I...
Anthony Brown elected new Maryland attorney general
Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, a longtime Maryland political figure, was elected Tuesday as the state’s new attorney general, taking the place of Democrat Brian Frosh, who retired after holding the position for the past seven years. A pop playlist blasted throughout the night leading up to the poll results...
Democracy, inflation, political dissatisfaction drives Marylanders to polls
SILVER SPRING, Md.—The line of voters inside the Silver Spring Civic Building snaked around the lobby on Election Day Tuesday morning but never got long enough to spill into the brisk fall day. The wait time, around 20 minutes, was a little longer than the several other polling places...
State Roundup: Biden in Bowie; Moores mostly ignored water bills; Baltimore city pension may come earlier for elected officials; and former Del. Sheila Hixson dies
BIDEN, HOPING TO CLOSE THE DEAL, RALLIES FOR MOORE, OTHER DEMS: President Joe Biden delivered a closing argument at Bowie State University on the eve of the midterm elections, promoting the candidacy of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and instructing Americans that democracy is at risk because of election deniers and other threats. Jeff Barker and Hannah Gaskill/The Baltimore Sun.
President Biden rallies in Maryland in last minute push for Democrats
BOWIE – President Joe Biden, stomping here at a rally for the state’s Democratic candidates on the eve of Election Day, stressed the importance of voter turnout and the dangers of giving the power back to the Republican party. “We need you to come out and vote, and...
Maryland seafood industry to get help with temporary worker visas
WASHINGTON – Producing crab meat isn’t just a profitable industry in Maryland – it’s an art. That art, mastered by seafood processors along the Maryland shore, is threatened by a lack of workers, according to Jack Brooks, president of the Chesapeake Bay Seafood Industries Association. “We’re...
Evil party, stupid party: Bad choices on the ballot for a conservative professor
Maryland Reporter does not endorse candidates or accept political advertising. This commentary is the opinion of the author, and not the publisher. Opposing comments and commentary are welcome. In a related commentary, there are not just two choices for governor – there are five. It is commonplace among political...
State Roundup: Homeschool shaped Dan Cox; Biden endgame rally in Blue Maryland; Dem Carter lends a hand to Republican Hough; nationwide, Black-owners lacking in cannabis industry
COX AND MOORE ON THE ISSUES, THE VIDEO INTERVIEWS: Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox sit down to answer questions on issues important to Marylanders. Want to know the one policy they would focus on to address crime? How about what they will do to target learning loss and students’ mental health challenges? What to do about inflation? Whether they prefer Smith Island Cake or Berger cookies? Ovetta Wiggins, Erin Cox and Michael Cadenhead/The Washington Post.
Democracy’s future worries some voters
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Maryland voters participating in the first major election since the Jan. 6 insurrection are expressing concerns about the state of American democracy, but what Democrats and Republicans worry about differs significantly. “I do believe that democracy is at stake. I think we’re going down the...
State Roundup: Despite early counting of mail-in ballots, delays in results for tight races likely; abortion rights impels voters
DELAYS IN RESULTS OF TIGHT RACES REMAIN LIKELY: About half of Maryland counties have started counting mail-in ballots before Election Day, making use of a court ruling aimed at streamlining election results after a primary season marked by delays. But even with the head start, local election officials said voters can still expect to wait days or weeks for all ballots to be counted — meaning potential holdups in calling tight races. Karina Elwood/The Washington Post.
