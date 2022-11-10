Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor: FTX paid $20M to county before naming rights deal ended
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is searching for the next company that will be willing to pay to name the home of the Miami Heat. The 2021 naming rights deal with FTX was for $135 million over 19 years and included $2 million annual payments to the Miami Heat.
communitynewspapers.com
Chief Judge Sayfie is Pushing Bail Reform – Violent Criminals Should Not Get a Pass in the Process
Nushin G. Sayfie is the Chief Judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida, one of the top five largest jurisdictions in the country. To achieve a role of such prominence is a very big deal in the world of judicial appointments. She has, by all measures, led a very...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade prosecutors to announce arrests of Hammocks HOA board members
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the arrests of past and present board members of the Hammocks Homeowners Association. Fernandez Rundle’s office confirmed Tuesday morning that there have been multiple arrests for thefts of funds from...
Click10.com
Power outage at 17-story Miami building continues for nearly a week
ALLAPATTAH, Fla. – The latest power outage at the 17-story apartment building in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood began on Nov. 8 and continued on Monday night. Without working elevators, air conditioners, or refrigerators, Humberto Salas was among the hundreds of Santa Clara II tenants who were frustrated. “I feel...
Click10.com
After FTX flounders, what becomes of Miami arena naming deal?
MIAMI – Cryptocurrency giant FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday, leaving a number of unanswered questions, including a big one here in South Florida: what will happen to its naming rights deal for Miami’s FTX Arena and the money it was set to pay Miami-Dade County over the next two decades?
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Ralph Cutié, Director & CEO, Miami International Airport
November 2022 — Miami International Airport has experienced explosive growth over the last two years, and it is now No. 1 in the United States for international passengers and international freight. In an interview with Invest:, Ralph Cutié, director and CEO of MIA, discussed how they have a $6 billion improvement program in progress to account for all of the growth.
150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down
Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
Miami New Times
Musings While Trapped in a Miami Courthouse Elevator
It's about 20 minutes into my unscheduled confinement in a courthouse elevator nine stories up when I start to appreciate how nice it is to have nothing to do. Outside my dangling metal cell, hanging motionless between the eighth and ninth floors of a federal courthouse in downtown Miami, conditions were less than serene.
Broward Meat & Fish opens biggest store at old Penn Dutch site in Margate
The first thing you’ll notice walking into Broward Meat & Fish’s new Margate location is how spacious, clean and new it is. The store’s main sections are identified with big bright letters visible from every area of the retail floor. Appetizing colors and brick facades give the grocery a modern farmer’s market vibe. Meat and seafood counters, dry goods aisles and produce bins stretch far and ...
lazytrips.com
How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?
Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
Click10.com
Residents of several communities express outrage with same property management company
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – People living in several South Florida communities with Homeowner’s Associations claimed they were living a nightmare and it was all because of one property management company. “No financial, forging elections,” said condo owner Manny Ferreira. Local 10 investigative reporter Amy Viteri visited the...
Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright is fired by DeSantis’s ‘reform board’
Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright was fired with a 5-4 vote on Monday night, a dramatic climax to the three-month tenure of a “reform board” controlled by five appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis. School Board member Daniel Foganholi made the surprise motion about 9 p.m. Monday after board members expressed anger over scathing audits related to two district vendors. “There are some ...
floridapolitics.com
Term limits win overwhelmingly in two Broward County cities
Easy to pass, hard to roll back, recent measures show. While Deerfield Beach voters on Election Day rejected a ballot question that would have loosened City Commission term limits, Wilton Manors voters agreed to add term limits to their city charter. Term limits came into fashion in the 1990s, according...
Inflation rising most in Phoenix, Miami, Detroit
(The Center Square) – Detroit is in the top three cities for highest inflation in the nation, according to a study released by WalletHub. U.S. cities were ranked using two key metrics derived from the Consumer Price Index that measured Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 22 metropolitan statistical areas. MSA data from two months prior and one year prior was weighted against the most recently collected BLS data. The results provide what WalletHub says is “a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the...
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
southbeachtopchefs.com
All the New Luxe (and Super-Luxe!) Hotels Opening in Miami
Sunshine, ocean views and construction cranes: You’d be hard pressed to go a day in Miami without seeing at least two of the three. And the latter, it could be said, is the result of the prior. It’s the sunshine and ocean views that turned Miami into one of the country’s most popular cities to visit, live, work and party — and the millions of people drawn here need places to spend the night.
Miami-Dade flips red: Midterm lessons for Republicans and Democrats
Miami-Dade County swung red this election, making Gov. Ron DeSantis the first Republican gubernatorial candidate to win the county in two decades. It's a sharp reversal from 2018, when DeSantis lost the state's most populous, majority-Hispanic county by roughly 20 points. The intrigue: There were early signs that Republicans had...
rtands.com
Florida Department of Transportation Will Contribute Funding to Commuter Rail Line
The Florida DOT announced it will help fund a new commuter line between Fort Lauderdale and Aventura. In a letter posted on the FDOT Twitter site, the agency told Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero that Florida will commit state funds for capital improvements on the Broward Commuter Rail (BCR) South project which, the department said, “will continue our support of this key re-initiative towards enhanced regional mobility.”
allamericanatlas.com
33 Incredible Things to Do in Miami Alone (2022)
You’ll have no trouble creating memorable experiences in the “Magic City”!. From bright, sandy beaches, to modern art and architecture, to some of the best food you’ll ever taste, Miami’s one of the most unique places to visit in Florida, and there’s plenty of fun in store for you on your solo trip.
islandernews.com
Downtown Miami’s Starlite hotel to be demolished
This past week, a full demolition permit has been issued by the City of Miami for the Starlite Hotel on Calle 8 and its history of hidden parking, hourly rates, disco balls, and mirrored ceilings. The property was sold to Optimum USA Brickell 2 LLC in 2014 for $24.8 million....
Front Office Sports
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 1