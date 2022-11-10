Pacifica surfer dies at Linda Mar Beach

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A surfer died at a popular surf spot in Pacifica despite heroic actions from good Samaritans, police said Thursday.

The incident happened at 2:48 p.m. on November 6 at Linda Mar Beach, also known as Pacifica State Beach. Witnesses on the beach saw two surfers who appeared to be struggling in the waves, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

Two of the witnesses, a father and son, swam out and pulled one of the distressed surfers back to shore, Interim Chief of Police Kirk Stratton stated. The father then swam back into the ocean to rescue the second surfer and pulled him out of the stormy water.

When paramedics arrived, they were unable to revive one of the surfers on the beach.

“Despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics on scene, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second subject rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention,” Stratton wrote.

The surfer who died was identified by a coroner as Jose Aguilar, 44, of San Bruno, the Pacifica Tribune reported.

A GoFundMe page stated that Aguilar was known to friends as “Momo,” “Joser,” “Rasta Fari,” and “Wolverine.” Aguilar “was a man of many names and even more smiles. Momo was a light that brightened everyone’s day as soon as they were lucky enough to cross his path,” the page states. “We will forever miss his contagious energy and his adventurous spirit. There was no mountain he wouldn’t climb, especially for those he loved.”

The investigation into this death is being conducted by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office and the Pacifica Police Department. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged

to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.

