New Bar 'Where Dogs Bring Their Humans' Will Open Soon In Everett

Try to control your tails over the news that a new dog bar is about to open in Everett, according to Hidden Boston .

Park-9 Dog Bar will feature a 5,000-square-foot indoor dog area and a full-service bar with plenty of places inside and out for your four-legged best friend to play. Park-9 will be located at 24 Elm Way in Everett.

Park-9 Dog Bar has not released an official opening date, but the bar's Instagram says the owners hope for an early 2023 launch.