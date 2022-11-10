ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

New Bar 'Where Dogs Bring Their Humans' Will Open Soon In Everett

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

Try to control your tails over the news that a new dog bar is about to open in Everett, according to Hidden Boston .

Park-9 Dog Bar will feature a 5,000-square-foot indoor dog area and a full-service bar with plenty of places inside and out for your four-legged best friend to play. Park-9 will be located at 24 Elm Way in Everett.

Park-9 Dog Bar has not released an official opening date, but the bar's Instagram says the owners hope for an early 2023 launch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
404K+
Followers
59K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy