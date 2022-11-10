Read full article on original website
Related
High Profile Iowa Murder Case Returns to Court
Another sad turn for an already disturbing story. WARNING: SOME OF THE CONTENT IN THIS STORY MIGHT BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS. We've been keeping you updated about the case of Iowa teen Pieper Lewis. Lewis, a victim of sex-trafficking, was convicted of killing her rapist earlier this year, we reported.
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
Alcohol Sales at Kinnick Leading to LESS Gameday Drinking?
As Iowa football fans, we were perhaps drinking away our sorrows in the first part of the season. It looked pretty grim, to say the least. Suddenly, three weeks of winning may have transformed gameday alcohol consumption into a more celebratory activity. Neither of those things may play into this report.
Where Does Iowa Rank For Worst Winters in the United States?
Death, taxes, and really cold winters are three guarantees in life for anyone who lives in Iowa. You can actually expand that to just about anyone who lives in the midwest if we're being honest. It's official, snow is likely on its way to Eastern Iowa this week and it's time to buckle up for another cold and snowy winter season.
Bomber in Fatal Texas Air Show Used at Prior Iowa Event [VIDEO]
What was meant to be a tremendous and awesome attraction in Iowa ended up becoming a deadly endeavor in Texas. Last weekend, six people were reportedly killed after two historic military planes from the Commemorative Air Force collided midair and crashed Saturday during a Dallas air show. The photo above shows an example of the "Texas Raiders" B-17 bomber involved in the crash.
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car in Iowa Before Clearing Off the Snow?
The inevitable is finally here. We've recorded our first snowfall of significance this holiday season in eastern Iowa. You may notice cars driving a little bit slower to work today, snow plow trucks out on the road, and cars slipping and sliding on the roadways. Here's a big reminder to just take your time driving today.
104.5 KDAT
Iowa Will Receive Nearly $20-Million From Walmart – Here’s Why
There has been a great deal of attention paid to the recent opioid crisis. Actually, it's not a recent issue, it was just elevated to the status of 'crisis' more recently. And, for good reason. But who gets the blame? A group of different state Attorney Generals has a pretty good idea.
Is It Legal to Record a Phone Call in Iowa?
There are some instances where you might need to pull this information out of your back pocket. Maybe you're going through a messy divorce or maybe you just want to make sure you've got receipts in case some sort of deal goes sour. Either way, you might be thinking about recording a phone call.
Does Iowa Need to Work On Being More Charitable?
We're smack dab in the middle of November which means the winter holiday season is right around the corner. Thanksgiving is only 10 days away and Christmas arrives in 41 days. You may be spending a lot of time with your family and friends in the upcoming weeks and now might be the perfect reminder that this is the season for giving.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa
Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
UNI Doing Its Part to Combat Iowa’s Nursing Shortage
Being a former student of the University of Northern Iowa, I remember hearing a lot about the fact that there was no nursing program -- mostly because I had friends that wanted to attend UNI but had to attend Allen College in Waterloo in order to get the required learning they needed to become a nurse. I also know quite a few people who went to Hawkeye Community College instead of UNI for that very reason.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Former Iowan And Current Political Candidate Gets Spoofed On SNL
They say you haven't really made it until they make fun of you on 'Saturday Night Live'. For the second week in a row, one former Iowa resident got parodied on the sketch television show. On Saturday, November 12th, comedian Dave Chapelle returned to host the show for a third time.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
ANOTHER Five-Figure Lottery Winner in the Cedar Valley
It seems like everybody is winning the lottery except you, huh?. That's how I feel, and I haven't even purchased a ticket. I've never done it a single time in my life. It's probably safe to say that people who do win that they've purchased a ticket more than once or twice in their lives.
Wait, There’s A Little Bit of Iowa in Harry Potter On Broadway?
Whether you're a Harry Potter fan or not, it's pretty sweet to know Iowa has a connection to one of the most popular book/movie/broadway play franchises of all time. I've been a giant Harry Potter fan my entire life. I grew up with those books and movies. I was pretty...
Iowa Pork Leader Challenges Local Farmer With Giving Challenge
As we head into the holiday season, we start to get into a giving mood. People love to take this time to not only show their friends and family how much they care but also those that are less fortunate. For the last five years, Iowa pork producers have been...
Iowa Men Sure Have Some Unique Grooming Habits
So let's get a couple of things out of the way at the start of this... I am a man. Most days... I think grooming is very important and, I also have a spouse who spends five hours getting ready for a four-hour night out on the weekend. Now that...
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0