Iowa State

High Profile Iowa Murder Case Returns to Court

Another sad turn for an already disturbing story. WARNING: SOME OF THE CONTENT IN THIS STORY MIGHT BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS. We've been keeping you updated about the case of Iowa teen Pieper Lewis. Lewis, a victim of sex-trafficking, was convicted of killing her rapist earlier this year, we reported.
IOWA STATE
Alcohol Sales at Kinnick Leading to LESS Gameday Drinking?

As Iowa football fans, we were perhaps drinking away our sorrows in the first part of the season. It looked pretty grim, to say the least. Suddenly, three weeks of winning may have transformed gameday alcohol consumption into a more celebratory activity. Neither of those things may play into this report.
IOWA CITY, IA
Where Does Iowa Rank For Worst Winters in the United States?

Death, taxes, and really cold winters are three guarantees in life for anyone who lives in Iowa. You can actually expand that to just about anyone who lives in the midwest if we're being honest. It's official, snow is likely on its way to Eastern Iowa this week and it's time to buckle up for another cold and snowy winter season.
IOWA STATE
Bomber in Fatal Texas Air Show Used at Prior Iowa Event [VIDEO]

What was meant to be a tremendous and awesome attraction in Iowa ended up becoming a deadly endeavor in Texas. Last weekend, six people were reportedly killed after two historic military planes from the Commemorative Air Force collided midair and crashed Saturday during a Dallas air show. The photo above shows an example of the "Texas Raiders" B-17 bomber involved in the crash.
DALLAS, TX
Iowa Will Receive Nearly $20-Million From Walmart – Here’s Why

There has been a great deal of attention paid to the recent opioid crisis. Actually, it's not a recent issue, it was just elevated to the status of 'crisis' more recently. And, for good reason. But who gets the blame? A group of different state Attorney Generals has a pretty good idea.
IOWA STATE
Is It Legal to Record a Phone Call in Iowa?

There are some instances where you might need to pull this information out of your back pocket. Maybe you're going through a messy divorce or maybe you just want to make sure you've got receipts in case some sort of deal goes sour. Either way, you might be thinking about recording a phone call.
IOWA STATE
Does Iowa Need to Work On Being More Charitable?

We're smack dab in the middle of November which means the winter holiday season is right around the corner. Thanksgiving is only 10 days away and Christmas arrives in 41 days. You may be spending a lot of time with your family and friends in the upcoming weeks and now might be the perfect reminder that this is the season for giving.
IOWA STATE
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa

Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
IOWA STATE
UNI Doing Its Part to Combat Iowa’s Nursing Shortage

Being a former student of the University of Northern Iowa, I remember hearing a lot about the fact that there was no nursing program -- mostly because I had friends that wanted to attend UNI but had to attend Allen College in Waterloo in order to get the required learning they needed to become a nurse. I also know quite a few people who went to Hawkeye Community College instead of UNI for that very reason.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
ANOTHER Five-Figure Lottery Winner in the Cedar Valley

It seems like everybody is winning the lottery except you, huh?. That's how I feel, and I haven't even purchased a ticket. I've never done it a single time in my life. It's probably safe to say that people who do win that they've purchased a ticket more than once or twice in their lives.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Men Sure Have Some Unique Grooming Habits

So let's get a couple of things out of the way at the start of this... I am a man. Most days... I think grooming is very important and, I also have a spouse who spends five hours getting ready for a four-hour night out on the weekend. Now that...
IOWA STATE
