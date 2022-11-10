(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

Read full article on original website
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. On the afternoon of Monday, November 14, 2022, Katherine Reyes was last seen leaving her residence on Veirs Mill Rd. Reyes is 5-feet, 8-inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen carrying a black Jordan backpack and wearing a white jacket, pajama pants with a black strip and black Crocs. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Investigating Strong-Arm Robbery of Dollar Tree; Surveillance Video Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a Dollar Tree on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect. At approximately 8:31 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 18000 Mateny Rd. for the report of a strong-arm robbery that just occurred.
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a hit-and-run Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department, a woman was hit by a car in the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road around 7 p.m. When first...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Abigail Daniel Tadesse, a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Tadesse was last seen on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., in the 13000 block of Hayworth Lane in Potomac.
Police investigate fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Prince George's County
Prince George's County homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on November 8th, the victim was 13-years-old.
Alert issued for missing teen in Greenbelt City
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police in Greenbelt are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday. 17-year-old Zulma Dinora Ramos, a Hispanic Female who is 5’6″ tall and weighs 165 lbs was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 9 pm in the area of 9100 Springhill Lane, Greenbelt. Ramos was last seen wearing a white sweater, black leggings, and yellow Crocs. If anyone comes into contact with her, please contact Detective Brown at 240-542-2110 or kbrown@greenbeltmd.gov. The post Alert issued for missing teen in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal
MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
WJLA
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's Co. after apparent robbery
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a Metrobus in Prince George's County Monday afternoon, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The reported stabbing and apparent robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near...
mocoshow.com
MCPD on the Scene of Incident Involving Barricaded Person
Update: The incident involving a barricaded subject on Grand Pre Road has been safely resolved. There are no threats to the community. Montgomery County Police tweeted the following at 1:27pm on Monday, November 14: “MCPD units are on scene in the 14200 block of Grand Pre Road for an incident involving a barricaded subject. The incident is contained within a building, however, expect an extended police presence until the incident is resolved. #MCPD #MCPNews” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
NBC Washington
Man Stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's County: Metro
A man who was stabbed aboard a Metrobus on Monday afternoon has life-threatening injuries. The incident, which Metro described as "a stabbing and apparent robbery," took place about 1:20 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, according to Metro. The attacker got...
Police ID Victim Killed In Prince George's County Shooting
The Prince George's County Police Department has identified the 30-year-old father gunned down in Maryland. Laurel resident Walter Billy Manning III was shot and killed on Thursday, Nov. 10 at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive, officials say. On the night of the fatal incident,...
13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – 13-year-old Jayz Agnew of Temple Hills was raking leaves in his front yard last Tuesday when he was shot in front of his Hillcrest Heights home. On Friday, he died in the hospital. Now, the Prince George’s County Police Department is searching for his killer and offering a $25,000 reward. Detectives are seeking to identify three alleged suspects who shot the young boy outside his home at around 5:28 pm on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. Officers responding to the scene found Jayz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They provided treatment at the The post 13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Three Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Gaithersburg Ends in Crash
Three suspects were arrested after carjacking a Toyota Corrolla in Gaithersburg early this morning. According to MCPD, “On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 1:34 a.m., MCP officers responded to the 7800 block of Guildberry Ct. in Gaithersburg for the report of a carjacking that just occurred. The preliminarily investigation has revealed that the adult male victim was approached by the 3 suspects (two males and one female) as he exited his Toyota Corolla. The suspects produced firearms and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied, and the suspects left the scene in the Toyota.
1 shot, another hurt after shooting at Clyde's in Montgomery County
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible. According to Officer Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to the scene at Clyde's Restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase around 12:15 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault.
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police Release Video Footage Of Fatal Road Rage Shooting In Prince George’s County
Per the Maryland State Police: As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday,...
Man stabbed, robbed on Metrobus Monday afternoon, faces life-threatening injuries
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man riding a Metrobus Monday afternoon is now fighting for his life after he was allegedly stabbed and robbed on his trip, according to police. The bus was traveling on the H12 route near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Prince George’s County....
foxbaltimore.com
13-year-old boy shot raking leaves in Prince George's Co. has died; $25K reward offered
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Just days after being shot in the head while raking leaves in his front yard, 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was pronounced dead Friday night, according to family and Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Agnew was tragically shot in the head and arm...
Man in police custody dies during ambulance ride to hospital
A man who was reportedly running into traffic and acting in a disorderly manner suffered a medical emergency and died while on his way to a hospital in an ambulance, according to police.
fox5dc.com
Police investigate deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Greenbelt, Maryland on Saturday morning, according to police. Greenbelt Police say officers responded around 11:16 a.m. to reports of a man lying down in a ditch in the area between Kenilworth Avenue and Greenbelt Road.
