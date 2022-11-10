Shhh…. That’s the best advice you can get when hunting. It’s amazing what silence can do for you out there when all other factors are on your side, too. Typically, scent is the dead giveaway. Most people know how to be quiet, but masking your scent may be a more difficult task. These animals are able to smell our weird scents from a good distance a lot of the time. But, sometimes, everything seems to work a person favor, whether […] The post Unsuspecting Moose Steps Directly Over Top Of A Quiet Bow Hunter first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

17 MINUTES AGO