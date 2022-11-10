Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an Albany Police Department (APD) report stated. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Gail Avenue began when the victim said that all four people were inside the home when gunshots and debris were suddenly seen in the kitchen.
WALB 10
4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
WALB 10
1-year-old, man injured during suspected Albany drive-by shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man and a 1-year-old were injured after being injured during an Albany apartment shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened on Friday around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Swift Avenue after an Albany officer says they saw an injured man laying on the sidewalk. People around the injured man said that there was a baby inside that had been shot.
wfxl.com
Police: Man stabbed during argument with girlfriend
A man is recovering after being stabbed Sunday evening. Albany police responded to the 800 block of 10th Avenue for a stabbing around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. FOX 31 News obtained the incident report that says upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who told police that a few days prior, a man told the victim that he had been messing around with his baby mama. When the victim confronted his baby mama about this allegation, an argument ensued and she took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the chest. The victim told police that she also slashed the tire to his truck.
WALB 10
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is facing a murder charge after the victim she allegedly shot died on Monday, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD). Brianna Rich, 29, of Tifton, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Jonterriouse Hope 24, of Sylvester, TPD says.
Firearms, drugs seized in Cook, Tift County operation
ALBANY — Federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department and Hahira Police Department.
WALB 10
“This is the day you die,” Albany woman says attacker threatened her life during assault
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is still recovering after she says her life was threatened by an unknown man who attacked her, an Albany police report states. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday as the victim was walking by an alleyway in the 400 block of Highland Avenue.
southgatv.com
Man Jumps from Oglethorpe Bridge
On November 14, 2022, before 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Oglethorpe Bridge in response to a 59-year-old male jumping off the bridge. Witnesses informed officers that the victim jumped off the bridge, but they were able to rescue him. The victim stated that he attempted to commit suicide. He suffered leg injuries and was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital; he is now stable. The Albany Police Department’s REACH (Responding, Engaging, And, Cultivating, Hope) officer responded to the incident and contacted the victim at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for further support.
UPDATE: U.S. 431 North and AL 165 re-opened after fatal car accident
UPDATE 11/14/2022 5:39 p.m.: The Russell County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the the woman killed in the crash — Cindy Deal, 53, from Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Deal’s next of kin has been notified. UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:18 p.m.: Our News 3 reporter says both U.S. 431 North and AL 165 have re-opened following the […]
wfxl.com
Victim tells police she ran inside moments before house shot up in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a home in the 600 block of West Society was shot up Saturday. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to the area for a shooting. Victims tell police that they were inside when the shooting occurred and that the front living room window, living room wall, metal door jam in the kitchen, front bedroom wall and rear kitchen window were damaged.
WALB 10
3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook and Tift counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large. Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is...
Cordele Dispatch
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
WALB 10
Stewart Co. shooting suspect in custody
RICHLAND, Ga. (WALB) - A Stewart County man wanted in a shooting incident that went missing on Friday, Nov. 11 has been taken into custody, according to the Georgia Bureau of investigation. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to...
14-year-old suspect arrested for Georgia robberies
The Columbus Police Department (CPD) made an arrest in connection to two armed robberies at Floyd Food & Lottery in Columbus, Ga.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Albany (Albany, GA)
According to the Dougherty County Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday night in Albany. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
WALB 10
1 arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust Monday, according to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a black Honda Accord for failure to maintain lane and improper tag on GA 401/I75 near 102 south.
WALB 10
APD searching for 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s help with locating two men wanted for theft and other charges. Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from...
wgxa.tv
Houston County Superior Court sentences 19-year-old to 40 years for aggravated assault
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- 19- year- old Preston Lamar Hughes, known as "Draco", has been convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and sentenced to 40 years. 26 of those years will be served in Georgia's Department of Corrections. This sentence stems from a 2021 investigation led by Detective...
wfxl.com
Man hears screaming from woods, rescues child from suspected kidnapper
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) — "I heard the kid screaming, 'Please don't beat me!' so that's when my instinct kicked in some more; so I sped on up to go get that kid," Kelcey Willis told WGXA. That gut instinct took over Willis when he stopped for an oil...
Columbus: Local government announces Thanksgiving holiday hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up on Nov. 24. Here’s a look at how Columbus’ government services will operate during the Holiday period. For more information, visit https://www.columbusga.gov/.
