Sumter County, GA

WALB 10

APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an Albany Police Department (APD) report stated. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Gail Avenue began when the victim said that all four people were inside the home when gunshots and debris were suddenly seen in the kitchen.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1-year-old, man injured during suspected Albany drive-by shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man and a 1-year-old were injured after being injured during an Albany apartment shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened on Friday around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Swift Avenue after an Albany officer says they saw an injured man laying on the sidewalk. People around the injured man said that there was a baby inside that had been shot.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Man stabbed during argument with girlfriend

A man is recovering after being stabbed Sunday evening. Albany police responded to the 800 block of 10th Avenue for a stabbing around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. FOX 31 News obtained the incident report that says upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who told police that a few days prior, a man told the victim that he had been messing around with his baby mama. When the victim confronted his baby mama about this allegation, an argument ensued and she took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the chest. The victim told police that she also slashed the tire to his truck.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is facing a murder charge after the victim she allegedly shot died on Monday, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD). Brianna Rich, 29, of Tifton, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Jonterriouse Hope 24, of Sylvester, TPD says.
TIFTON, GA
southgatv.com

Man Jumps from Oglethorpe Bridge

On November 14, 2022, before 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Oglethorpe Bridge in response to a 59-year-old male jumping off the bridge. Witnesses informed officers that the victim jumped off the bridge, but they were able to rescue him. The victim stated that he attempted to commit suicide. He suffered leg injuries and was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital; he is now stable. The Albany Police Department’s REACH (Responding, Engaging, And, Cultivating, Hope) officer responded to the incident and contacted the victim at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for further support.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Victim tells police she ran inside moments before house shot up in Albany

Albany police are investigating after a home in the 600 block of West Society was shot up Saturday. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to the area for a shooting. Victims tell police that they were inside when the shooting occurred and that the front living room window, living room wall, metal door jam in the kitchen, front bedroom wall and rear kitchen window were damaged.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook and Tift counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large. Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Stewart Co. shooting suspect in custody

RICHLAND, Ga. (WALB) - A Stewart County man wanted in a shooting incident that went missing on Friday, Nov. 11 has been taken into custody, according to the Georgia Bureau of investigation. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to...
RICHLAND, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust Monday, according to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a black Honda Accord for failure to maintain lane and improper tag on GA 401/I75 near 102 south.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD searching for 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s help with locating two men wanted for theft and other charges. Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from...
ALBANY, GA

