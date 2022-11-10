ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

NBC Miami

Pigeons Take Over Field During Saints-Steelers Game in Pittsburgh

Pigeons take over field during Saints-Steelers game in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Between the Eagles, Ravens, Falcons, Cardinals and Seahawks, there are a lot of birds in the NFL. On Sunday, another feathered friend got in on the action. Acrisure Stadium saw a flock of pigeons occupy...
NBC Miami

Tom Brady Almost Retired at 27 Because of Elbow Pain

Tom Brady admits he almost retired at this age due to elbow pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the oldest player in the NFL and still leading his team to victories, including a 21-16 win in Germany over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.
NBC Miami

Bill Belichick Seeks Coaches' Challenges Under Two Minutes in NFL Games

Bill Belichick seeks coaches’ challenges under two minutes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Sunday’s crazy Vikings-Bills game brought up a topic that Bill Belichick is passionate about. Late in regulation, Buffalo wideout Gabe Davis made a 20-yard catch near the sideline. The ball hit the ground and...
