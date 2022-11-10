ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

A SPRING MAN ARRESTED AFTER A MULTI-COUNTY CHASE

A Spring man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase early Monday morning. College Station Police say that 41-year-old Chad Johnson was driving a truck on Highway 6 at the William B. Fitch Parkway around 3:30am. The truck was reported stolen out of Montgomery County. When they…
18-Wheeler Cab Left Hanging from Overpass After TX Crash

Nov. 14—An 18-wheeler and large moving truck were involved in a major crash in Montgomery County Monday morning, according to the South Montgomery Fire Department. The driver of the moving truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition but with serious injuries including a double femur fracture and possible head injury. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered no injuries, according to Joseph Leggio, assistant chief for the South Montgomery County Fire Department.
Attempt to Identify – Robbery at ATM in Spring

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured above, who committed a robbery at an ATM drive thru of the Bank of America, located at 3459 Rayford Road, in Spring, TX. On 10/26/2022, at approximately 01:55 AM, the suspect robbed…
2 18-wheelers involved in a major Montgomery County crash

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two 18-wheelers were involved in a major crash in Montgomery County Monday morning, according to the South Montgomery Fire Department. One of the trucks was partially hanging off an overpass above the main lanes of the Grand Parkway over…
Second man charged, arrested in deadly Asiatown restaurant shooting

HOUSTON — Another man was charged and arrested in a shooting inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston's Asiatown in October. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, who was arrested on Oct. 16, and Hieu Trong Nguyen, 49, are charged with capital murder in the killing of Hahn Minh Nguyen, 63, and Long Nguyen, 51.
Local man charged with murder

COLDSPRING — A Coldspring man is facing murder charges after an argument led to the Oct. 25 shooting death of his sister. David Kenneth Fulcher, also known as Bubba, 49, of Coldspring, was arrested Oct. 25 at his home. Lt. Charles Dougherty of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department...
1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
Humble Police Department Requests Help Identifying and Alleged T

Humble Police Department Requests Help Identifying and Alleged Thief. The Humble Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the following suspect involved in the theft of a tailgate from the Northeast Medical Center Hospital on 11/09/2022. If you have any information about the incident or the identification of the...
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/22

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11-10-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
