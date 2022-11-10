Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
MCTX Sheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect in Connection with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Debit Card Abuse
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards…
mocomotive.com
A SPRING MAN ARRESTED AFTER A MULTI-COUNTY CHASE
A Spring man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase early Monday morning. College Station Police say that 41-year-old Chad Johnson was driving a truck on Highway 6 at the William B. Fitch Parkway around 3:30am. The truck was reported stolen out of Montgomery County. When they…
mocomotive.com
Surveillance photo released of woman tied to multiple car burglaries, credit card abuse in Montgomery County, deputies say
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A surveillance photo was released of a woman suspected in multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery County on Nov. 5, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 6, deputies said the woman attempted to use several of the credit and debit…
KBTX.com
Spring man accused of hitting College Station police vehicle with stolen pickup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Spring man is accused of slamming into a College Station police cruiser during a pursuit Monday morning that began on Highway 6 in Brazos County and ended in the city of Navasota. College Station police say around 3:30 a.m., Chad Johnson, 41, was spotted...
Deputies find Texas woman wanted for hit-and-run hiding in closet
A Houston woman was arrested Sunday, months after a dispute led to her allegedly attempting to run over a woman with her vehicle several times.
mocomotive.com
18-Wheeler Cab Left Hanging from Overpass After TX Crash
Nov. 14—An 18-wheeler and large moving truck were involved in a major crash in Montgomery County Monday morning, according to the South Montgomery Fire Department. The driver of the moving truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition but with serious injuries including a double femur fracture and possible head injury. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered no injuries, according to Joseph Leggio, assistant chief for the South Montgomery County Fire Department.
mocomotive.com
Attempt to Identify – Robbery at ATM in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured above, who committed a robbery at an ATM drive thru of the Bank of America, located at 3459 Rayford Road, in Spring, TX. On 10/26/2022, at approximately 01:55 AM, the suspect robbed…
mocomotive.com
2 18-wheelers involved in a major Montgomery County crash
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two 18-wheelers were involved in a major crash in Montgomery County Monday morning, according to the South Montgomery Fire Department. One of the trucks was partially hanging off an overpass above the main lanes of the Grand Parkway over…
KHOU
Second man charged, arrested in deadly Asiatown restaurant shooting
HOUSTON — Another man was charged and arrested in a shooting inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston's Asiatown in October. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, who was arrested on Oct. 16, and Hieu Trong Nguyen, 49, are charged with capital murder in the killing of Hahn Minh Nguyen, 63, and Long Nguyen, 51.
East Texas News
Local man charged with murder
COLDSPRING — A Coldspring man is facing murder charges after an argument led to the Oct. 25 shooting death of his sister. David Kenneth Fulcher, also known as Bubba, 49, of Coldspring, was arrested Oct. 25 at his home. Lt. Charles Dougherty of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department...
mocomotive.com
1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County crash at Grand Parkway, Birnham Woods Dr involving 2 18-wheelers
Crews worked for hours on Monday morning to clear an 18-wheeler crash in Montgomery County. Some lanes reopened before noon along the Grand Parkway near Birnham Woods Drive. It’s not clear what led up to the crash, but one 18-wheeler was left hanging off of the overpass. Another 18-wheeler was flipped over on its side under the overpass.
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Requests Help Identifying and Alleged T
Humble Police Department Requests Help Identifying and Alleged Thief. The Humble Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the following suspect involved in the theft of a tailgate from the Northeast Medical Center Hospital on 11/09/2022. If you have any information about the incident or the identification of the...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/22
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11-10-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Home Invader Accidentally Shoots Accomplice, Gets Fatally Shot By Homeowner
Police are searching for two other suspects who fled the scene.
HPD looking for suspect after man withdrawing money was shot to death at Cullen Blvd gas station
According to the police, there was allegedly an argument between the victim and another man outside the gas station parking lot.
coveringkaty.com
Sheriff's Office turns to public for help in deadly Katy area home invasion
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the man who was gunned down while invading a home in the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive in the Katy area near North Fry and Morton Road late Thursday night. A Sheriff's Office...
15-year-old fatally hit by car in N. Harris County while crossing road, deputies say
Preliminary information states that the car that hit the teen had the right of way when the accident happened
Family files lawsuit against company whose garbage truck driver hit, killed young woman on bicycle
HOUSTON — The family of a cyclist who was killed is suing the company who owns the garbage truck that hit her last month near Hobby Airport. Bre’Ana Powell, 27, was riding her bike on her way home from work like she did every day when she was hit by a garbage truck at the intersection of Broadway and Morley streets.
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes Custody
HOUSTON — In February 2009, Tiara McWilliams had to leave her home in Houston, Texas. According to McWilliams, she was running away from the constant abuse she was suffering at the hands of her child’s father. McWilliams didn’t travel alone. She took her newborn Ameera with her.
