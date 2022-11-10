Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
Reopening Timeline Announced for Orlando International Airport Following Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole (which hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm once again) has mostly passed through Central Florida, although wind and rain are still happening in certain areas. Disney World closed early on November 9th for the storm and reopened its theme parks...
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
‘There’s no beach at all’: Brevard County dealing with ‘significant’ erosion following Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is dealing with what officials are calling “significant” erosion on its coastline following Hurricane Nicole. Images from up and down the county’s coastline show shrinking beaches and damage to the sand dunes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
As Nicole strengthens to potential hurricane, NASA and Space Force prep for storm surge
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With Florida firmly in the crosshairs of Hurricane Nicole, teams across Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are preparing facilities – and the massive moon-bound Artemis I rocket – for the still-strengthening storm as it bears down on the Space Coast.
fox13news.com
Nicole hits Polk County overnight
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
click orlando
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
Brevard County sees power outages from 70-mph winds as Hurricane Nicole makes landfall
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of Brevard County are seeing power outages and strong winds as Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach and powerful winds are being felt up and down Florida’s east coast. A recommended evacuation order went into effect in...
WESH
Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shocking WESH 2 drone video, which is available in its entirety above, shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole has had on the Volusia County coastline. Multiple homes suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Video shot by WESH 2's...
1 Florida county issues mandatory evacuation ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s landfall
"This massive storm poses a significant threat for dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, and damaging winds and gusts."
Building partially collapses in Florida as Nicole moves in
A beach ocean safety building Daytona Beach Shores partially collapsed on Wednesday morning due to impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.
Daytona condos, hotels at risk of collapsing ahead of Hurricane landfall
Officials confirmed 12 structures in Volusia County were at risk of collapsing as Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning.
click orlando
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
Hurricane Nicole: Recovery, rebuilding underway in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUISA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people are still without in New Smyrna Beach. The evacuation order has been lifted there, but people are being asked to stay away from the shoreline because some structures are compromised. People who rode out the storm at home have already started repairs,...
wogx.com
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how the...
fox35orlando.com
Dangerous tides destroy Florida beachfront backyard ahead of Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The backyard of a home in Volusia County was nearly destroyed Wednesday as dangerous ocean waves from Hurricane Nicole made their way to the eastern coastline. The beachfront home, located in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, appears to have lost most of its backyard as Hurricane Nicole brings in high...
WESH
Brevard County man dies during Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. — A central Florida man died during Hurricane Nicole early Thursday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they got a call at 4:30 a.m. from a woman who said her husband, 68-year-old Thomas Whittle of Port Canaveral, was in distress. Cocoa police officers said...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed
The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
fox35orlando.com
2 buildings in New Smyrna Beach deemed unsafe, evacuated ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Two residential buildings along the beach in New Smyrna Beach have been declared unsafe and evacuated before Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida, according to the city. The concern has to do with the ocean swell coming within 10 feet of the buildings. Police began evacuated people early Wednesday evening...
brevardtimes.com
Over 3,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Florida — Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 3,000 customers are without power across Brevard County as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida. In north Brevard County, outages are reported in Rockledge, Viera, and Patrick Shores. In central Brevard County. outages are...
