Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. On the afternoon of Monday, November 14, 2022, Katherine Reyes was last seen leaving her residence on Veirs Mill Rd. Reyes is 5-feet, 8-inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen carrying a black Jordan backpack and wearing a white jacket, pajama pants with a black strip and black Crocs. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a hit-and-run Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department, a woman was hit by a car in the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road around 7 p.m. When first...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Investigating Strong-Arm Robbery of Dollar Tree; Surveillance Video Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a Dollar Tree on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect. At approximately 8:31 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 18000 Mateny Rd. for the report of a strong-arm robbery that just occurred.
NBC Washington
Man Stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's County: Metro
A man who was stabbed aboard a Metrobus on Monday afternoon has life-threatening injuries. The incident, which Metro described as "a stabbing and apparent robbery," took place about 1:20 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, according to Metro. The attacker got...
Police investigate fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Prince George's County
Prince George's County homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on November 8th, the victim was 13-years-old.
WJLA
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's Co. after apparent robbery
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a Metrobus in Prince George's County Monday afternoon, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The reported stabbing and apparent robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near...
NBC Washington
Mother Mourns 13-Year-Old Killed in Maryland Shooting; Ask for Help in Search for Shoooter
The mother of a 13-year-old boy gunned down in his own yard in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, is asking the public for help finding whoever killed her son. Jayz Agnew, an 8th grader, was critically injured in a shooting on Nov. 8 in the 2100 block of Jameson Street at about 5:20 p.m., Prince George's County police said. He was raking leaves and his father had been doing yard work with him just minutes before it happened.
mocoshow.com
MCPD on the Scene of Incident Involving Barricaded Person
Update: The incident involving a barricaded subject on Grand Pre Road has been safely resolved. There are no threats to the community. Montgomery County Police tweeted the following at 1:27pm on Monday, November 14: “MCPD units are on scene in the 14200 block of Grand Pre Road for an incident involving a barricaded subject. The incident is contained within a building, however, expect an extended police presence until the incident is resolved. #MCPD #MCPNews” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
Police ID Victim Killed In Prince George's County Shooting
The Prince George's County Police Department has identified the 30-year-old father gunned down in Maryland. Laurel resident Walter Billy Manning III was shot and killed on Thursday, Nov. 10 at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive, officials say. On the night of the fatal incident,...
1 shot, another hurt after shooting at Clyde's in Montgomery County
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible. According to Officer Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to the scene at Clyde's Restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase around 12:15 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault.
13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – 13-year-old Jayz Agnew of Temple Hills was raking leaves in his front yard last Tuesday when he was shot in front of his Hillcrest Heights home. On Friday, he died in the hospital. Now, the Prince George’s County Police Department is searching for his killer and offering a $25,000 reward. Detectives are seeking to identify three alleged suspects who shot the young boy outside his home at around 5:28 pm on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. Officers responding to the scene found Jayz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They provided treatment at the The post 13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
rockvillenights.com
Armed robbery at Norbeck Road Park & Ride lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Norbeck Park & Ride lot at 3890 Norbeck Road yesterday morning, November 13, 2022. The robbery was reported at 7:19 AM Sunday, not a busy commuting day for the lot, which offers connections to Metrobus and Ride On routes at the border of Rockville and Silver Spring.
Man shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
foxbaltimore.com
13-year-old boy shot raking leaves in Prince George's Co. has died; $25K reward offered
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Just days after being shot in the head while raking leaves in his front yard, 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was pronounced dead Friday night, according to family and Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Agnew was tragically shot in the head and arm...
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police Release Video Footage Of Fatal Road Rage Shooting In Prince George’s County
Per the Maryland State Police: As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday,...
Man in police custody dies during ambulance ride to hospital
A man who was reportedly running into traffic and acting in a disorderly manner suffered a medical emergency and died while on his way to a hospital in an ambulance, according to police.
Montgomery County police close 100% of murder cases through October
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — In his three years as chief and 37 in the Montgomery County Police Department, Chief Marcus Jones says he's never seen a year like this one. "This is something that I've not seen during the course of my career this late in the year," said Chief Jones. "I'm very proud of the men and women of this department for their work."
Man stabbed, robbed on Metrobus Monday afternoon, faces life-threatening injuries
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man riding a Metrobus Monday afternoon is now fighting for his life after he was allegedly stabbed and robbed on his trip, according to police. The bus was traveling on the H12 route near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Prince George’s County....
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody For Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. On October 30, 2022, at...
Man in custody after fighting security in Baltimore County
Baltimore County Police have arrested a man for fighting with security in Towson. The suspect is now in police custody.
