Montgomery County, MD

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 5 days ago
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. On the afternoon of Monday, November 14, 2022, Katherine Reyes was last seen leaving her residence on Veirs Mill Rd. Reyes is 5-feet, 8-inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen carrying a black Jordan backpack and wearing a white jacket, pajama pants with a black strip and black Crocs. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
