MLive.com
13 ex-Tigers are now minor-league free agents
Two former catchers, a former closer and a host of other former Detroit Tigers reached minor-league free agency this weekend. The group also includes one player who was with the Tigers as recently as 2022: Center fielder Derek Hill was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners after being designated for assignment by the Tigers in August. he spent the remainder of the season with the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate and was waived at the end of the season. He exercised his right to free agency this weekend.
MLive.com
Former Tigers starting pitcher re-signs with Rockies
Jose Ureña’s career seemed to be teetering on the edge after he wrapped up a disappointing 2021 season with the Detroit Tigers. But the 31-year-old right-hander has revived it in an unlikely place. Ureña, who made 17 starts for the Colorado Rockies in 2022, has already re-upped for...
MLive.com
Tons of strong candidates, but 3 stand out: Here’s my AL Rookie of the Year ballot
DETROIT -- The Rookie of the Year is funny. In some years, the field is really weak and you wonder if any player on the ballot will go on to a career of any substance. Then there are years in which the field is so deep and talented that it would require a 10-man ballot to include every player who warranted consideration.
MLive.com
Ford Field turf should be banned, NFLPA president says
ALLEN PARK -- The president of the NFL Players Association is calling for an “immediate ban” on the type of turf at Ford Field, and one Detroit Lions player has joined the campaign. The Ford Field playing surface is made of slit film turf, which NFLPA president JC...
MLive.com
A confidence grows in Detroit
CHICAGO -- More than 10 seconds. Justin Fields had a live football in his hands on that final fourth down for more than 10 seconds. In NFL time, that might as well be forever. And with the way that guy can run, which lately has been unlike any other quarterback in the 122 years this game has been played, well, anything can happen if you give that guy forever.
MLive.com
Rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez ruled out by Lions, Derrick Barnes expected to start
CHICAGO -- Et tu, Rodrigo?. The Detroit Lions have ruled out rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez for their game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Rodriguez was listed as questionable to play because of an elbow injury he suffered early in last week’s win against Green Bay. That’s a big...
MLive.com
Tom Kennedy was among the Lions’ final cuts. In Chicago, he was a hero.
CHICAGO -- Tom Kennedy goes all out, all the time. He knows his assignments and doesn’t drop passes. He is so well-liked by the coaching staff that he played his way onto the roster last year, despite his athletic deficiencies. This year, the Lions added more talent at wide...
MLive.com
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham out at least a week with sore shin
The Detroit Pistons announced that Cade Cunningham will miss the next four games, including Saturday’s contest against Boston, due to left shin soreness. He will be re-evaluated in a week and his status updated. Cunningham missed Friday’s game in New York, two nights after playing only 24 minutes and...
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Amon-Ra St. Brown rollin’, but Lions struggling with Justin Fields
CHICAGO -- Amon-Ra St. Brown is back, baby. The Detroit Lions receiver has been slowed by ankle and suspected brain injuries since his huge Week 2 performance against Washington. On Sunday, he racked up six catches on six targets for 86 yards against the Chicago Bears -- already making this his most productive game since that win against the Commanders.
MLive.com
As Lions join playoff chase, Rams’ first-round pick now higher than their own
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions’ two-game winning streak has propelled them from the No. 1 overall pick to the outskirts of the playoff race. They trail San Francisco by just 1.5 games for the final playoff spot in the NFC, pending how the 49ers fare against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
MLive.com
With Malcolm Rodriguez banged up, Lions elevate Jarrad Davis from practice squad
CHICAGO -- Jarrad Davis is poised to play in his first game for the Detroit Lions in almost two years. The former first-round pick is being elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, providing some insurance while starting linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez works through an elbow injury. Rodriguez is officially questionable to play against the Bears.
MLive.com
Instant observations: Lions win second game in row, snap NFL-worst road skid
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions busted one losing streak last week. This week, they slayed another. Running back Jamaal Williams plunged across the goal line for a 1-yard, go-ahead touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, then the defense -- yes, that defense -- sacked the elusive Justin Fields on a wild fourth-down play to seal a 31-30 comeback win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
