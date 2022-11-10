Two former catchers, a former closer and a host of other former Detroit Tigers reached minor-league free agency this weekend. The group also includes one player who was with the Tigers as recently as 2022: Center fielder Derek Hill was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners after being designated for assignment by the Tigers in August. he spent the remainder of the season with the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate and was waived at the end of the season. He exercised his right to free agency this weekend.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO