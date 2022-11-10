God is NOT ok with that...js....you can say " The people voted"...ok, sure, however , they wont be standing there with him when he has to give an account of himself to God ....do you really believe God will accept this???...frfr??...Smh
the Jesus Christ God is Holy, He established how relationships r 2 function. it's pretty clear in multiple areas in the word He sees this as sin. we have alter calls, repent 4 your sins. it's a standard practice. repentance is agreeing with God a particular action we're in is sin, sincerely asking 4 forgiveness, deciding 2 do about face on that sin, if it's a tough thing ask God 4 help continously. so how do we preach such a message if your lifestyle IS in sin and its clear 2 the congregation! hmmm??
the bible speaks of false prophets and any church that would support or accept this kind of unholy behavior is not a church Jesus will welcome into heaven
