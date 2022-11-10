ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Driver receives 25-year sentence for deadly Iowa crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Quntonio Herron, the Iowa man who spent months on the run after adeadly crash, will serve up to 25 years behind bars. Last week, Herron pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]

Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Early snow totals in central Iowa

IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

1 dead, 1 injured in I-80 crash involving multiple semis

IOWA – One person has been confirmed dead in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 Monday morning. It happened east of Grinnell, near the 187-mile marker, around 7:35 a.m. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused […]
GRINNELL, IA
kelo.com

Iowa enforcing traffic laws during peak Thanksgiving travel time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As travelers prepare to hit the roads for Thanksgiving, Iowa’s law enforcement will be partnering with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau to enforce traffic laws. November 15th through the 28th is considered a peak holiday travel time in Iowa. During that timeframe in 2021, 11 people died on Iowa’s roadways. Travelers are reminded to buckle up, drive defensively, and obey the speed limit. There were 33 deaths in 2021 in Iowa where speed was the cause.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Multiple crashes, with injuries on westbound I-80 near Grinnell

IOWA – Traffic is moving again after multiple crashes blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 east of the Grinnell exit for hours Monday morning. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the original crash happened near the 187 mile marker and there have been secondary crashes, some related to the traffic back-up on […]
GRINNELL, IA
iheart.com

Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week

As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
104.5 KDAT

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Twin snowstorms bring early winter to Iowa today and tomorrow

(Radio Iowa) – There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today (Monday). It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. “Right now, it looks like the accumulations are mostly going to be in the about the top three tiers or so of Iowa,” Cogil says, “the heaviest right along the border where maybe up to two to three inches of snow are expected today.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Snow is on the way

(Area) A narrow band of precipitation is moving through western Iowa up through north central Iowa late this morning. Brooke Hagenhoff, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says some areas will receive a couple of inches of snow today, mainly across western into northern Iowa. She says a secondary system will come in pretty fast this evening and expand across the entire state by tomorrow.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Webster County detective under investigation for 'past actions'

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A detective in Webster County is under investigation. Tom Steck works at the Webster County Sheriff's Office. He is currently under criminal investigation. The Webster County Attorney's Office says it has to do with alleged concerns about Steck's credibility and past actions. Steck was placed...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa

INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
INDIANOLA, IA
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy