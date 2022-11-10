Read full article on original website
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car in Iowa Before Clearing Off the Snow?
The inevitable is finally here. We've recorded our first snowfall of significance this holiday season in eastern Iowa. You may notice cars driving a little bit slower to work today, snow plow trucks out on the road, and cars slipping and sliding on the roadways. Here's a big reminder to just take your time driving today.
Iowa, It’s Illegal To Be The Annoying Person That Does This In The Winter
Snow is literally on our doorstep and there are some things that are illegal to do in Iowa when it comes to snow accumulation. I don't handle snow well at all if I have to be out in it. I hate driving in it, hate being cold, and yes I'm aware I'm in for an absolute treat between now through May.
Missing Iowa Police K9 Found… 25 Miles Away From Station
My first thought upon seeing this story was "What? How do police officers lose a K9 that's part of their unit? How would that happen given the training of the dog and the fact that we rely on law enforcement to help us find missing persons?" Let alone how this...
KCCI.com
Driver receives 25-year sentence for deadly Iowa crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Quntonio Herron, the Iowa man who spent months on the run after adeadly crash, will serve up to 25 years behind bars. Last week, Herron pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
Early snow totals in central Iowa
IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
1 dead, 1 injured in I-80 crash involving multiple semis
IOWA – One person has been confirmed dead in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 Monday morning. It happened east of Grinnell, near the 187-mile marker, around 7:35 a.m. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused […]
kelo.com
Iowa enforcing traffic laws during peak Thanksgiving travel time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As travelers prepare to hit the roads for Thanksgiving, Iowa’s law enforcement will be partnering with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau to enforce traffic laws. November 15th through the 28th is considered a peak holiday travel time in Iowa. During that timeframe in 2021, 11 people died on Iowa’s roadways. Travelers are reminded to buckle up, drive defensively, and obey the speed limit. There were 33 deaths in 2021 in Iowa where speed was the cause.
Des Moines chase ends when car crashes into building; suspect in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa – An early morning police chase in Des Moines ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a building just east of the Des Moines River. It happened around 5:00 a.m. Monday when an officer tried to make a traffic stop near SE 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway, said Sgt. Paul Parizek […]
cbs2iowa.com
Widespread snow will lead to slick streets Tuesday and Wednesday in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Our first snow event is coming to eastern Iowa late Monday night. Widespread, persistent snow will lead to slick conditions through Wednesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT ON TUESDAY FROM 6 AM UNTIL 6 PM. TIMING. Snow will begin to move...
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Multiple crashes, with injuries on westbound I-80 near Grinnell
IOWA – Traffic is moving again after multiple crashes blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 east of the Grinnell exit for hours Monday morning. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the original crash happened near the 187 mile marker and there have been secondary crashes, some related to the traffic back-up on […]
iheart.com
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week
As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
kjan.com
Twin snowstorms bring early winter to Iowa today and tomorrow
(Radio Iowa) – There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today (Monday). It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. “Right now, it looks like the accumulations are mostly going to be in the about the top three tiers or so of Iowa,” Cogil says, “the heaviest right along the border where maybe up to two to three inches of snow are expected today.”
Snow is on the way
(Area) A narrow band of precipitation is moving through western Iowa up through north central Iowa late this morning. Brooke Hagenhoff, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says some areas will receive a couple of inches of snow today, mainly across western into northern Iowa. She says a secondary system will come in pretty fast this evening and expand across the entire state by tomorrow.
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
KCCI.com
The property rights battle is well underway as carbon capture companies plan to criss-cross Iowa
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — Kathy Stockdale's kitchen may as well be mission control in a plan to keep two carbon capture pipelines from running through her Hardin County century farm. "Our house is right here," she says as she points at a corkboard dotted with tacks marking homes and...
KCCI.com
Webster County detective under investigation for 'past actions'
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A detective in Webster County is under investigation. Tom Steck works at the Webster County Sheriff's Office. He is currently under criminal investigation. The Webster County Attorney's Office says it has to do with alleged concerns about Steck's credibility and past actions. Steck was placed...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
