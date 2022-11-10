ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Tom Brady could become the first quarterback in NFL history to win a game in four different countries when he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) against Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks (6-3) in Munich, Germany.

Despite their subpar record, the Buccaneers currently occupy first place in the NFC South and look to continue their momentum after a comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks, meanwhile, also hold command of their respective division and aim to play out their cinderella story. The game is set to kick off Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET from Allianz Arena.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Falcons vs. Panthers Week 10 game:

Seahawks at Buccaneers odds, moneyline and over/under

RELATED: Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for his career

WEEK 9 NFL COACHING GRADES: Bengals, Jets score high marks after big wins; Colts, Raiders fail

NFL WEEK 9 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Tom Brady saves Buccaneers' season, Packers hit rock bottom

NFL Week 10 odds, predictions and picks

Falcons vs. Panthers | Seahawks vs. Buccaneers | Browns vs. Dolphins | Broncos vs. Titans | Texans vs. Giants | Lions vs. Bears | Vikings vs. Bills | Saints vs. Steelers | Jaguars vs. Chiefs | Colts vs. Raiders | Cowboys vs. Packers | Cardinals vs. Rams | Chargers vs. 49ers | Commanders at Eagles

Lorenzo Reyes: Buccaneers 20, Seahawks 18

I’ve been on the Seahawks all season long. They’ve been a great, and confusingly undervalued, play. At some point, it’s reasonable for that streak to come to an end. Tampa Bay looked to sort some of its issues with quick release throws, but this Seattle team, with a dominant ground game and an aggressive defense that forces turnovers, presents a tough matchup. I like the Seahawks to cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKOXe_0j67iUFx00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams. Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Seahawks 28, Buccaneers 24

Tom Brady and the Bucs got the spark they needed with a game-winning touchdown drive to beat the defending champion Rams last week. But Geno Smith and the Seahawks have been playing at a higher level all this season. I’m taking Seattle in Munich.

Lance Pugmire: Seahawks 27, Buccaneers 24

This unforeseen dual emergence of Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III is the league’s most enjoyable surprise. The story gets better as they take their four-game winning streak overseas against Tom Brady.

Jarrett Bell: Buccaneers 20, Seahawks 17

Nate Davis: Seahawks 30, Buccaneers 24

Tyler Dragon: Seahawks 25, Buccaneers 20

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Bills may regret last week; Packers, Rams done?

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
SEATTLE, WA
ng-sportingnews.com

Tom Brady back to being the GOAT, makes Buccaneers scary again in NFC playoff picture

Tom Brady has turned his unfamiliar frown upside down. Not surprisingly, that has quickly flipped the script on the Buccaneers' season in just two games. Tampa Bay was on the brink of falling to 3-6 while trailing the Rams at home with less than a minute to go in Week 9. It took Brady only 44 seconds to change that with a patented late game-winning touchdown drive.
TAMPA, FL
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered

The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
NASHVILLE, TN
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks fall to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in Germany

MUNICH — The Seattle Seahawks lost against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in the NFL’s first-ever game played in Germany. The Seahawks were looking to continue their winning ways against Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers. Even with the Bucs’ struggles and coming off a 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Pete Carroll and the Hawks had a tough test...
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

675K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy