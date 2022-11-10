Motorcyclists In Lehigh Crash That Killed Teen Girl Were Racing: DA

The motorcyclists involved in a July crash that killed a 16-year-old Whitehall girl were racing before the accident, says Lehigh County DA Jim Martin. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The two motorcyclists involved in a fatal crash in Lehigh County were racing each other just before the accident, authorities say.

District Attorney Jim Martin said in a press conference Thursday, Nov. 10 that 27-year-old Christian Gonzalez Santiago of Allentown faces two counts of felony homicide-by-vehicle for his role in the collision.

Santiago and 42-year-old Jose Estrada-Estrada of Reading were racing their motorcycles near MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads in Whitehall Township on July 31, the DA said.

The pair were moving at about 80 mph — double the posted speed limit — when Estrada-Estrada crashed his bike into a Jeep, officials said.

He and a 16-year-old passenger in the Jeep, Mia Due of Whitehall, died, authorities said.

"If you are a renegade motorcyclist, dirt bike driver, or ATV driver and you are violating the law, we will arrest you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," DA Martin said.

"We have to put an end to this," he said, adding that Gonzalez Santiago is set to be arraigned sometime Thursday.

