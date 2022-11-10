ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Motorcyclists In Lehigh Crash That Killed Teen Girl Were Racing: DA

By Mac Bullock
 5 days ago
The motorcyclists involved in a July crash that killed a 16-year-old Whitehall girl were racing before the accident, says Lehigh County DA Jim Martin. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The two motorcyclists involved in a fatal crash in Lehigh County were racing each other just before the accident, authorities say.

District Attorney Jim Martin said in a press conference Thursday, Nov. 10 that 27-year-old Christian Gonzalez Santiago of Allentown faces two counts of felony homicide-by-vehicle for his role in the collision.

Santiago and 42-year-old Jose Estrada-Estrada of Reading were racing their motorcycles near MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads in Whitehall Township on July 31, the DA said.

The pair were moving at about 80 mph — double the posted speed limit — when Estrada-Estrada crashed his bike into a Jeep, officials said.

He and a 16-year-old passenger in the Jeep, Mia Due of Whitehall, died, authorities said.

"If you are a renegade motorcyclist, dirt bike driver, or ATV driver and you are violating the law, we will arrest you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," DA Martin said.

"We have to put an end to this," he said, adding that Gonzalez Santiago is set to be arraigned sometime Thursday.

Related
Daily Voice

NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA

A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
KUTZTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier

A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Three Victims Killed In North Philly House Fire: Reports

Three people were killed in a house fire in north Philadelphia, multiple outlets are reporting. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house on the 3100 block of North Croskey Street in upper north Philadelphia for a structure fire at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, according to reports. There,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Caregiver Financially Abused Senior, Police Say

The caregiver of an 87-year-old Bucks County resident is accused of financial abuse, authorities say. Theresa Schmanek, 57, of Philadelphia, is charged with forgery, identity theft and financially exploiting a senior, said Warrington Township Police Department in a release on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Authorities said the 87-year-old victim's family tipped...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Shot Dead At Reading Student Housing Complex

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Reading, authorities said. Diego Velazquez was shot around 12:50 a.m. at the Blady Road-Advantage Point off-campus student-housing development in Maxatawny Township, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said. Velazquez's death, which occurred near Kutztown University, was ruled a homicide with an autopsy scheduled...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Co. Shop Sells $590K Match 6 Lotto Ticket

It's payday for one lucky Bucks County resident. A Pennsylvania state lottery player won $590,000 in the Saturday, Nov. 12 drawing of the Match 6 Lotto game, state officials said in a statement. The winner matched all six numbers drawn, they added. The vendor, Bucks News And Tobacco at 1536...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

