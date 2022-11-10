Only 52% of adults with severe food allergy have been prescribed an epinephrine auto injector

Read full article on original website
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
MedicalXpress
A brain area thought to impart consciousness instead behaves like an internet router, says study
Tucked underneath the brain's outer, wrinkly cortex is a deeply mysterious area, known as the claustrum. This region has long been known to exchange signals with much of the cortex, which is responsible for higher reasoning and complex thought. Because of the claustrum's extensive connections, the legendary scientist Francis Crick, Ph.D., of DNA-discovery fame, first postulated in 2005 that the claustrum is the seat of consciousness; in other words, the region of the brain enabling awareness of the world and ourselves.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes
Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
MedicalXpress
Uterine fibroid growth activated by chemicals found in everyday products
For the first time, scientists at Northwestern Medicine have demonstrated a causal link between environmental phthalates (toxic chemicals found in everyday consumer products) and the increased growth of uterine fibroids, the most common tumors among women. Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and they've also been...
MedicalXpress
Aerobic activity can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72%
A new study at Tel Aviv University found that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72%. According to the researchers, intensity aerobic exercise increases the glucose (sugar) consumption of internal organs, thereby reducing the availability of energy to the tumor. The study was led by two...
MedicalXpress
Newfound cancer cell biology suggests which patients will respond to immunotherapy
Patients with head and neck cancer who have more genetic material on chromosome 9 in their cancer cells survive three times longer after receiving immunotherapy than those with less genetic material there, a new study finds. Within both normal and cancerous cells, chromosomes are the 23 superstructures that house, organize, and protect the DNA code.
MedicalXpress
New study reveals that exposure to outdoor artificial light at night is associated with an increased risk of diabetes
A new study published in Diabetologia finds that outdoor artificial light at night (LAN) is associated with impaired blood glucose control and an increased risk of diabetes, with more than 9 million cases of the disease in Chinese adults being attributed to LAN exposure. The study is by Dr. Yu Xu and colleagues at the Shanghai Institute of Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases, Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China.
MedicalXpress
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a study in more than 85,000 individuals published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The findings were consistent regardless of the total amount of daily activity. "It is well established that exercise...
MedicalXpress
Indirectly influencing cancer's out-of-control cell replication
As differently as cancers or autoimmune diseases (such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis) affect people, they all have one characteristic in common: they are accompanied by increased cell proliferation. Accordingly, the diseased cells must vigorously increase their production of molecular building blocks, which is inevitably linked to greatly increased energy demands.
MedicalXpress
Moderate exercise helps colorectal cancer patients live longer by reducing inflammation and improving gut bacteria
Regular physical activity can extend colorectal cancer patients' lives. In a first-ever study, scientists looked at the impact of exercise on the gut microbiome of cancer patients and reported a positive association. The gut microbiome is the largest portion of the body's collection of bacteria and other microbes that live in and on the body, according to the National Cancer Institute. Researchers found physical activity was also beneficial to obese cancer patients, who typically have a less healthy gut microbiome.
MedicalXpress
Trial shows benefits of two forms of ankle surgery for osteoarthritis
Patients with advanced ankle osteoarthritis who undergo surgery see equally good outcomes from the two main surgical treatments for osteoarthritis, a new study led by UCL researchers has shown. The TARVA randomized clinical trial compared total ankle joint replacement with ankle fusion (when the ankle joint is pinned to prevent...
MedicalXpress
Atherosclerosis progression could be stopped if lipid screening and dyslipidemia intervention begin in adolescence
Consistently elevated lipids and dyslipidemia in early life were associated with worsening subclinical atherosclerosis, but simulated lipid treatment in late adolescence stopped atherosclerosis progression, a paper published in Atherosclerosis concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between Northwestern University in the U.S., Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute in Australia, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Turku in Finland, and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress
Obesity-related gut damage may worsen asthma symptoms
Changes in gut function caused by weight gain are associated with an increase in asthma severity, according to research to be presented at the Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Harrogate. The study reports a significant association of increasing body weight with higher levels of inflammation, signs of gut permeability,...
MedicalXpress
The hunt for disrupted brain signals behind autism
Part of understanding the underlying causes of autism spectrum disorder relies on figuring out which cells' signaling patterns in the brain are disrupted, and when during nervous system development the disruption occurs. New research findings in mouse models of one genetic risk for autism support the idea that loss of...
MedicalXpress
Examining how hormonal birth control may affect the adolescent brain
Reproductive health experts consider hormonal contraceptives good choices for adolescents because they're safe and highly effective at preventing pregnancy, but one aspect of their effect on the teenage body remains a mystery—whether and how they modify the developing brain. New research in young rats links the synthetic hormones found...
MedicalXpress
Ruptured ACLs can heal without surgery, study finds
Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) ruptures can heal without surgery and this could be key to better patient outcomes, according to new findings challenging the common notion that an ACL injury cannot heal. Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the study analyzed trial data and found some ruptured ACLs...
Lexington Herald-Leader
Kentucky children’s hospitals face ICU bed shortages amid rise in respiratory viruses
COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases have filled pediatric hospitals across the U.S., and Kentucky officials said “nearly all” of the commonwealth’s staffed pediatric ICU beds are full.
MedicalXpress
Children learn more quickly than adults, neuroimaging study confirms
If you've ever had the feeling that your elementary school kids were "smarter" than you—or at least capable of picking up new information and skills faster—a new study in Current Biology on November 15 suggests you're absolutely right. The new study also offers a reason: kids and adults exhibit differences in a brain messenger known as GABA, which stabilizes newly learned material.
"Clots During Your Period Are Not Normal": This Nurse Practitioner's TikTok Is Going Viral, But There's More To It Than You Think
"Many women have been dismissed with their symptoms of concern, even after seeing multiple providers, and I want to empower them to take back control of their healthcare."
MedicalXpress
Study examines total knee replacement in patients under 21
A new study from researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has evaluated trends in the use of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) in patients under 21 in the United States. The study was reported at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2022 meeting (abstract number 08780). According to Cynthia...
MedicalXpress
Aussies taking a toxoplasmosis risk by eating raw or rare meat
The Food Safety Information Council is warning Australians this Australian Food Safety Week not to take the risk of eating raw or minimally cooked meat products or offal as this can greatly increase your chance of parasite infections such as toxoplasmosis, as well as getting food poisoning. Cathy Moir, Council...
