ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Npuko_0j67hxch00

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the full trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 on Thursday. The film opens March 24.

The trailer opens with John (Keanu Reeves) and new cast member Donnie Yen talking in a church. John still prays to his late wife, though he doesn't believe she can hear, but holding out hope that he's wrong.

The trailer concludes with Reeves and Yen in martial arts combat and a gunfight. Prior to that confrontation, the trailer introduces the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgard).

The Continental manager Winston (Ian McShane) tells John that winning a fight with the Marquis could free him. Winston also reveals that John still has family sitting at the Table, which excommunicated him in John Wick: Chapter 2.

Winston's concierge Charon (Lance Reddick) also appears in the trailer.

The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) gives John a new suit, either for a wedding or a funeral so this could still go either way. John asks for a gun.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum concluded with Winston turning on John and shooting him. John survived with the help of the Bowery King and was ready to retaliate against the Table and Continental.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally scheduled for release in May 2021, until the COVID-19 pandemic delayed Reeves' production on The Matrix Resurrections. At one point there were plans to film John Wick 4 and 5 back to back, but they moved forward with a single production.

A TV series, The Continental, is in the works at Peacock and a spinoff, The Ballerina, will star Ana de Armas. Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror and Clancy Brown also star in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Comments / 1

Related
IGN

John Wick: Chapter 4 - Official Trailer

Check out the action-packed trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, the upcoming movie starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. ​​John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before...
ComicBook

John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Grand Tour Nation

John Wick’s Car Revealed For Chapter 4 Upcoming Film

The trailer has just been released for John Wick Chapter 4 and fans will be pleased to know the theme of iconic American muscle cars is continuing into the next film. The first film started off with John Wick’s 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 being stolen which kicks off the story from there. Now, in the upcoming fourth film, the trailer shows Keanu Reeves, who plays John Wick, with a 1971 Plymouth Cuda.
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released

With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
wegotthiscovered.com

Keanu Reeves had the same reaction to Matthew Perry’s slander as everyone else

Matthew Perry triggered an avalanche of headlines ahead of the release of his new memoir, which details his decades-long struggles with addiction while spilling the tea on everything from famous women he’s dated to behind-the-scenes Friends anecdotes. Initially, the internet applauded Perry for his candidness and rallied behind him...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
477K+
Followers
67K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy