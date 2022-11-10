Read full article on original website
Bottom line is this, liberal Democrats own Minnesota, the beacon of the north is no more, the longer the Democrats stay in control in Minnesota the worse it will get, Minneapolis is going to be the next Detroit, Chicago, And Milwaukee. Democrats ruin everything they touch.
Well the aiuthor said it it “he lost the greater Minnesota”! That is why the electoral college needs to stay. If each country got the same votes then maybe they’d care about the rural
KIMT
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz poses for a selfie with a University of Minnesota Duluth student on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat...
Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree
MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
Why the GOP lost in the suburbs – Minnesota’s largest voting bloc
Minnesota Republicans were confident that their campaign message would reverse recent trends toward the DFL in the vote-rich but swingy suburbs. Gas prices and a fear of crime flowing out of the cities would be enough to overcome concerns that the June overturning of Roe v. Wade in a case known as Dobbs put abortion rights at risk.
How redistricting helped Democrats flip Michigan
Abortion on the ballot and the popularity of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking much of the credit for Michigan's Democratic trifecta at the midterms — but Dems also have the end of unfair political boundaries to thank.What happened: Redistricting reform leveled the playing field, Nancy Wang, director of Voters Not Politicians, tells Axios. When people turned out and chose the candidates of their choice, that choice was actually reflected in the results, she says."What we've seen in the last decade is more democratic votes actually being cast, but then because of gerrymandering those votes didn't translate to seats." Catch up...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
boreal.org
Changing political landscape on the Iron Range
After the election, there are more Republicans headed to the state legislature, representing the Range. One of them is senator-elect Rob Farnsworth, who defeated Ben DeNucci in the District 7 race. That spot was left open after longtime lawmaker Dave Tomassoni retired. “Of course we’re excited, although we are disappointed to lose the majority in the senate. We’re just going to have to work harder then.”
Utah GOP lawmakers urge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president
A coalition of 86 elected officials in Utah is urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to launch an exploratory committee to consider running for president in 2024. Mostly GOP city council members, lawmakers and state elected officials signed a statement in supportSupport for DeSantis comes days after former President Trump faced blame for key GOP candidates losing their respective midterm elections, Axios reported.Yes, but: Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson and Senate President Stuart Adams did not sign it.What they're saying: "We recognize the need for a strong leader to guide and direct our nation, someone with a proven track record, strong...
Scoop: Christie applauded after bashing Trump at GOP governor meeting
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie received huge applause at an annual meeting of Republican governors Tuesday morning after blaming former President Trump for GOP failures in the last three elections, according to three sources in the room and a fourth person familiar with the speech. Why it matters: The...
mprnews.org
DNR repeals ban of lead bullets on some state lands
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has temporarily repealed a requirement that hunters use non-toxic, lead-free ammunition in special hunts in state parks, because of an ongoing ammunition shortage. Late last year, the DNR announced it would ban the use of lead bullets at state Scientific and Natural Areas (SNAs)...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota’s voter turnout stays high and LGBTQ+ community makes history
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Voter turnout has always been one of the highest in the nation, and Tuesday’s election was no exception. The Minnesota Secretary of State said that about 60% of eligible Minnesotans voted in the 2022 general election. The only other states posting rates above 60% are Maine and Wisconsin.
Abortion rights drew Pennsylvania voters to the polls
Abortion proved to be a big motivator for some Americans — and Pennsylvanians — in last week's midterms, the first election in the Keystone State since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Driving the news: Josh Shapiro's victory has given abortion rights advocates a sense of...
Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year. The Republican […]
kelo.com
Will Minnesota say “yes” to marijuana?
ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — Could the Gopher state become the next Marijuana state?. The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year.
Katie Hobbs defeats Kari Lake in Arizona governor race
Democrat Katie Hobbs expanded her lead in the Arizona governor's race over the weekend, but Republican Kari Lake gained some ground over the past couple nights. The latest: AP projected at 9:20pm ET that Hobbs had defeated Lake. Flashback: The governor's race was still too close to call on Monday...
By the numbers: Former President Donald Trump in Minnesota
Former President Donald Trump is set to make a “very big" announcement during a rally at Mar-A-Lago later today. Many expect it to be a 2024 White House bid. The big picture: Trump has only won one race in Minnesota — he ran unopposed in the 2020 GOP presidential primary — but his 2016 performance was the closest a Republican had come to flipping the state in decades.
Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
Gov. Tim Walz, Democrats signal recreational marijuana could be legalized next session
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz and key legislative Democrats signaled recreational marijuana could pass the legislature next session, after their party took total control of the capitol and opened the door to passing more progressive proposals.Walz in an appearance on WCCO radio Friday morning reiterated that it could happen next year. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who endorsed Walz's campaign in the final days, said on a podcast Thursday that the incumbent DFL governor said cannabis for adults would be one of the first bills signed next session, a conversation Walz confirmed took place.He credited Ventura for starting the conversation in Minnesota sooner than...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in Trump election probe on Tuesday
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will testify in the Fulton County probe into former President Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday. Why it matters: Kemp is the highest profile Georgia official to be subpoenaed to testify before the district attorney's special grand jury, which conclude with criminal charges against Trump if they find he violated state law by seeking to overturn the election, per Axios' Emma Hurt.
What happens now that Colorado voters decriminalized magic mushrooms
Colorado is joining Oregon as the second state in the U.S. to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms and establish a regulated industry for plant-based psychedelic drugs. Proposition 122 narrowly passed with 53% of voter support as of Monday morning, preliminary results show. Why it matters: The measure marks the most sweeping psychedelic...
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
